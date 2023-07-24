Amy Schumer Says She 'Really Enjoyed' 'Barbie' Years After Dropping Out of Role for Creative Differences

Amy Schumer has seen the hit new Barbie movie — and she's a fan!

In 2016, the comedian, 42, was cast in the titular role for a Barbie movie being planned by Sony Pictures. Schumer departed the role in 2017, and the project ultimately fell through with the rights ending up with Warner Bros.

That's when producer/star Margot Robbie enlisted director Greta Gerwig to make the film now in theaters — a blockbuster that set the record for the biggest opening weekend box office for a movie directed by a woman.

Schumer wrote on Instagram Monday morning that she saw both Barbie and Oppenheimer, and made a joke about how she should have had Emily Blunt's role in the latter.

"Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunts role. Do better Hollywood," she wrote in the caption.

Amy Schumer. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

When Schumer announced she was leaving Barbie back in March 2017, she told Variety in a statement, "Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

Schumer, however, later shed more light on what led to her Barbie exit, telling The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022 that creative differences caused her to back out.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she said at the time.

Schumer's version of the movie was originally described as a story about Barbie getting kicked out of Barbie Land for not being perfect enough, landing her in a real-world adventure. It was slated to premiere in summer 2018.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in June, the Trainwreck writer/actress said she was excited to see Gerwig and Robbie's Barbie: "I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome."

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Cohen asked her about the real reason she left the project, and Schumer joked, "They said I was too thin."

She added, "I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That’s what we said. But it really was just creative differences. But there’s like a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie.”

“Was it just that it didn’t feel feminist and cool when you were involved in it?” asked Cohen. "Yeah, yeah," agreed Schumer.

Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind Juno and Jennifer's Body, was hired to write the script for Sony's scrapped Barbie movie with Schumer. She reflected on the ill-fated project in a recent interview with GQ.

"That idea of an anti-Barbie made a lot of sense given the feminist rhetoric of 10 years ago," Cody, 45, said earlier this month. "I didn’t really have the freedom then to write something that was faithful to the iconography. They wanted a girl-boss feminist twist on Barbie, and I couldn’t figure it out because that’s not what Barbie is."

"I have made several swings at IP with Barbie and Powerpuff Girls, and I take full responsibility for the failures of those attempts, because I do have a specific voice and POV and I haven’t figured out how to modulate it," said Cody.

She added, “Ultimately, you’re selling toys. I mean, nobody really wants to delve deeper into the lore and mythos of Hungry Hungry Hippos. That’s not really an artistic exercise."

"Barbie". Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robbie, 33, told Vogue in May that she and Gerwig, 39, at one point felt Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot should lead their Barbie movie because she "is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere,/ And she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork."

After attending the Barbie world premiere earlier this month, Gadot, 38, shared her reaction to the movie.

"Bravo Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig! You’ve created such a delicious, colorful, fun movie that carries such an important message," she wrote on Instagram. "I had so much fun watching The Barbie movie! Congrats."

