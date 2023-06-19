Amy Schumer Shares Photos of Her Son Gene with Chris Rock: 'Happy Father's Day'

The comedian posted a photo of her son Gene with Chris Rock to her Instagram

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 19, 2023 09:49PM EDT
Amy Schumer wishes Chris Rock a happy father's day
Photo:

Cindy Ord/WireImage; Instagram/amyscuhmer

This Father's Day, Amy Schumer is celebrating an important Chris in her life — and no, it's not her husband.

On Sunday, the comedian, 42, shared a photo to her Instagram of her son Gene, 4, with stand-up comedian Chris Rock, 58.

In the photo, Rock holds Gene and opens his eyes wide while Schumer's son has a pacifier in his mouth and places his hands on Rock's shoulders.

"Happy Father's Day," Schumer captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Schumer shares her son Gene with husband Chris Fischer. The couple have been married since 2018.

In November, Schumer opened up about her son's bout with respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. The comedian and actress posted a photo on Instagram and revealed that her son and husband were hospitalized for RSV as she was juggling the demanding schedule of hosting Saturday Night Live.

"This was the hardest week of my life," Schumer wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photographs on the SNL set. "I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to the ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going through this right now."

In August, the Trainwreck writer and star talked with The New Yorker about the challenges of touring without her family ahead of her standup tour, "Amy Schumer: Whore Tour."

"I always want to cancel everything, and I always try" she shared, in part referencing the 60 show tour. "The thing that weighs on me is being away."

"But traveling at this age . . . routine is so good for them," Schumer noted. "I'm anticipating how awful it's going to be saying goodbye to him, like, the third time I leave to go on the road. When you hear them cry and reach for you, you just want to throw up."

Related Articles
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer's Son Gene: Everything She's Said About Being a Mom
amy schumer
Amy Schumer Admits Being Away from Son Gene for 65 Tour Dates 'Weighs on Me': 'What Is That Worth?'
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer Reveals Her Son Gene, 3, Was Hospitalized for RSV: 'Hardest Week of My Life'
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer's 3-Year-Old Son Was Hospitalized with RSV — Here's What to Know About the Illness
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9au0iFJtsk/ Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram
Amy Schumer Says She Almost Backed Out of 'SNL' Hosting Gig When Son Got RSV: 'Still Traumatized'
Amy Schumer attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones; LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Naomi Watts attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary
Amy Schumer Recycles Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Gift Box into a Toy Bin for Son Gene's Trucks
Amy Schumer & Pete Davidson
Amy Schumer Jokingly Takes 'Full Credit' for Pete Davidson's Rise to Fame: 'This Kid's Going to Be a Star'
Hoda Kotb (L) and Joel Schiffman
Hoda Kotb Shares Photo of Former Fiancé Joel Schiffman as He Celebrates Father's Day with Daughters
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's Relationship Timeline
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Schumer Marks Five-Year Wedding Anniversary with Husband Chris Fischer: 'I Think We Got This'
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: *NO WEB UNTIL 215PM EST 20TH DEC* Amy Schumer is all smiles as she and husband Chris Fischer enjoy a dip in the Caribbean sea during the holiday season in St Barts.
Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Share a Kiss in the Sea During Romantic St. Bart's Vacation
Amy Schumer Wishes Her Husband Chris a Happy Birthday: 'I Can Stand You'
Amy Schumer Wishes Her Husband Chris Fischer a Happy Birthday: 'I Can Stand You'
Inside Amy Schumer Premiere
Amy Schumer Says Being Away from Son Gene for 65 Tour Dates Is 'Brutal': 'I Just Miss Him'
Amy Schumer Instagram
Amy Schumer Marks Son Gene's Birthday by Thanking Husband Chris Fischer: 'Beyond My Wildest Dreams'
Chris Lane
Chris Lane Says 3-Month-Old Son Baker Is 'On the Mend' After Taking Him to the Hospital for RSV
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer Opens Up About Performing Through Pregnancy Complications: 'It Was Really, Really Hard'