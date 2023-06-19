This Father's Day, Amy Schumer is celebrating an important Chris in her life — and no, it's not her husband.

On Sunday, the comedian, 42, shared a photo to her Instagram of her son Gene, 4, with stand-up comedian Chris Rock, 58.

In the photo, Rock holds Gene and opens his eyes wide while Schumer's son has a pacifier in his mouth and places his hands on Rock's shoulders.

"Happy Father's Day," Schumer captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schumer shares her son Gene with husband Chris Fischer. The couple have been married since 2018.

In November, Schumer opened up about her son's bout with respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. The comedian and actress posted a photo on Instagram and revealed that her son and husband were hospitalized for RSV as she was juggling the demanding schedule of hosting Saturday Night Live.

"This was the hardest week of my life," Schumer wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photographs on the SNL set. "I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to the ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going through this right now."

In August, the Trainwreck writer and star talked with The New Yorker about the challenges of touring without her family ahead of her standup tour, "Amy Schumer: Whore Tour."

"I always want to cancel everything, and I always try" she shared, in part referencing the 60 show tour. "The thing that weighs on me is being away."

"But traveling at this age . . . routine is so good for them," Schumer noted. "I'm anticipating how awful it's going to be saying goodbye to him, like, the third time I leave to go on the road. When you hear them cry and reach for you, you just want to throw up."

