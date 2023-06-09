Amy Schumer Jokingly Takes 'Full Credit' for Pete Davidson's Rise to Fame: 'This Kid's Going to Be a Star'

Amy Schumer thinks Pete Davidson’s career might’ve been a train wreck without her.

"I do take full credit for Pete Davidson's success," Schumer, 42, joked on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night in response to a viewer question.

The mom of 4-year-old son Gene gave Davidson, 29, a role in her 2015 movie Trainwreck, playing a patient of Bill Hader’s. As Cohen, 55, pointed out, Hader, 45, liked Davidson’s performance so much that he recommended him to execs at Saturday Night Live.



“He was one of those … he was like 19 or 18 or something and absolutely, I was like, this kid’s going to be a star,” Schumer said.

She had the same premonition about another SNL cast member.

“Same with Michael Che, you know,” Schumer said. “Like I was like, you meet these people and they’re just like living in far out in Queens, sharing a room like with, having lots of roommates. You’re like, oh but you’re going to [be big] someday.”

Davidson has previously given Schumer credit for helping him get his start.

“I got very lucky,” he told Kevin Hart on Peacock’s Heart to Hart season 2. “I was doing standup for like three, three, four years in the city and I met Amy Schumer and she let me open for her on the road for a little bit, and she was like, 'I'm doing this movie, Trainwreck. I'll see if I can get you like a part in it.’”

Davidson recalled meeting Hader and Judd Apatow while doing his “little cameo” on Trainwreck.

“And then when I got home the next day, my agent called me and said Bill Hader recommended you for SNL,” the Bupkis star continued. “And I was like, ‘Why the f--- would he do that?’ I was terrified.”

The New York City native said he didn’t think he’d be a fit for the show. “Cause I don’t really do characters or anything like that, so I just like, I guess maybe I could be a writer or something,” Davidson said.



Davidson went on to serve as an SNL cast member for eight seasons, departing last year after making his debut on the late-night sketch show in 2014.

“I figured since I’m a standup I’ll just try my stand-up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did,” he reflected on Instagram in May 2022. “I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

