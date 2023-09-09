Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Enjoy Outing at US Open

The couple, who shares son Gene, 4, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in February

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on September 9, 2023 08:57PM EDT
Amy Schumer and Chris Fische
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the 2023 US Open. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are taking their love to the US Open.

The comedian, 42, and her husband, 43, were spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Friday, watching the men’s semifinal tennis match.

Seated in the Emirates Suite, the couple appeared to intently watch the on-court action between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz. With a shocked expression on her face, Schumer could be seen grabbing her husband’s hand as they witnessed Medvedev defeat Alcaraz 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Gotham/GC Images

Schumer posted a photo of the pair at the tennis event on her Instagram Story Saturday. Along with tagging several accounts, the Insider Amy Schumer star jokingly referenced her 2021 hysterectomy by writing, “I have no uterus.”

She previously played a practical joke on her husband in June when she celebrated a different Chris on Father’s Day.

The Trainwreck actress shared a snapshot of a wide-eyed Chris Rock holding up her son Gene, 4, who had a pacifier in his mouth and was resting his hands on Rock's shoulders.

"Happy Father's Day," Schumer captioned the Instagram post.

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In a more sentimental tribute, Schumer commemorated the couple's fifth wedding anniversary in February by posting a blurry photo of her kissing Fischer at the time. 

"Married for 5 years," she wrote on Instagram. "I think we got this."

A month earlier, Schumer marked the professional chef’s 43rd birthday with a photo featuring the two all smiles as they cozied up to each other.

"Happy birthday to my husband," she wrote in the post's caption. "Chris, I can stand you. Please keep standing me."

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. Mike Coppola/Getty

Schumer was first linked to Fischer in November 2017 after the pair was photographed at a candlelit dinner in N.Y.C., and they later made their relationship Instagram official in February 2018. Shortly after, they tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Malibu, California, and went on to welcome their son a year later.

The Life & Beth actress most recently spoke about her husband when she hosted Saturday Night Live in November 2022 as she poked fun at Fischer's autism diagnosis during her opening monologue. (The actress previously revealed that Fischer was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)

"It's been really positive for our family to have him diagnosed. I understand so much more about his behavior, and it's given him so many tools," she said of Fischer in her monologue, before joking, "Now, if somebody is in the middle of a long, boring story, he will straight up just walk away."

Schumer also recalled a recent moment she shared with her husband, telling audience members, "A couple of weeks ago, we were sitting outside. It was a nice night. It looked like it was going to rain, and I was feeling kind of sentimental, and I was like, 'You know, even though these past couple of years with the pandemic and everything has been so stressful, still this time being with you, being with our son, they've been the best years of my life.' "

"And he just looked at me and said, 'I'm going to go put the windows up in the car,'" she continued, revealing Fischer's response. "Yeah, that's my guy. It's one of the times we play the game — 'autism or just a man?'"

