Amy Schumer Defends Her 'Unflattering' Sun Hat for Protection from the Rays: 'How Dare You?'

Schumer took to Instagram to blast the New York Post's comment

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
Published on July 26, 2023 03:43PM EDT
Amy Schumer Defends Her âUnflatteringâ Sun Hat for Protection from the Rays: âHow Dare You?â
Amy Schumer. Photo:

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Don’t mess with Amy Schumer’s sun hat.

The star took aim at the New York Post for its recent article about her Instagram post of the new Barbie movie — a project that she left about six years ago. 

Schumer cited the blockbuster film starring Margot Robbie, as well as Oppenheimer, which opened on the same day, on the social media platform Monday, writing: “Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunts role. Do better Hollywood.” 

Accompanying Schumer’s post was a photo of her in a sun hat and sunglasses.

In the Christopher Nolan-directed movie Oppenheimer, Blunt played Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The New York Post published an article later that same day about Schumer’s Barbenheimer Instagram that also mentioned her attire in the photo. It described the sun hat as “unflattering.”

Schumer fired back at the newspaper’s description of her hat with another Instagram on Tuesday, quipping: “The @nypost said my sunhat in my previous was unflattering. How dare you? That hat was voted most flattering hat by women trying to protect themselves from the sun.”

The post contained a photo of Schumer wearing a red dress outdoors and surrounded by water. 

According to the Mayo Clinic, a broad-brimmed hat helps provide protection from ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight. In addition to skin damage, UV radiation exposure can result in skin cancer (including melanoma), wrinkles and age spots. 

Fans flocked to Schumer's comment section to defend her choice of head gear, championing her choice to shield herself from the sun.

In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer explained why she dropped out of the Barbie project. At the time, she said it was due to “scheduling conflicts,” but later revealed to the outlet: “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.”

The comedian had originally envisioned the Barbie character as an ambitious inventor, per the interview. 

And in a conversation with Andy Cohen last month on Watch What Happens Live, Schumer also addressed her departure from the film. “They said I was too thin,” she joked at the time. “I can’t wait to see the movie. It looks awesome…It really was creative differences. But there’s like a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing it.”

When Cohen asked Schumer whether the movie production didn’t feel cool and feminist when she was first involved, the comedic actor responded: “Yeah.”

Meanwhile, the Barbie movie continues to be a resounding box-office success. Variety reported Wednesday that the film has so far grossed $200 million, with Oppenheimer hitting the $100 million plateau. 

