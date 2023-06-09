Amy Schumer ‘Can’t Wait’ To See ‘Barbie’ Movie After Dropping Out of Early Version for Missing Feminist View

"I think it looks awesome," revealed Schumer during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' that aired Thursday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Published on June 9, 2023 11:45AM EDT
TODAY -- Pictured: Amy Schumer on Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Amy Schumer. Photo:

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Amy Schumer doesn't have sour grapes when it comes to the Barbie movie.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired Thursday, the comedian and actress opened up about her excited about seeing the upcoming film, an early version of which she famously was set to star in before dropping out.

“I can’t wait to see the movie, I think it looks awesome,” revealed Schumer.

Asked by Cohen, 55, to elaborate about the real reason Schumer left the film, the Trainwreck star joked, "They said I was too thin."

She then went on to give further details. "I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That’s what we said," Schumer recalled. "But it really was just creative differences. But there’s like a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie.”

“Was it just that it didn’t feel feminist and coo when you were involved in it?” asked Cohen.

“Yeah, yeah,” agreed Schumer

Schumer was first announced as the lead of Sony’s live-action movie based on the iconic Mattel doll back in December 2016. Four months later, in March 2017, she confirmed that she would no longer be in the film, citing those aforementioned "scheduling conflicts."

At the time she told Variety in a statement, "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

But five years later, in March 2022, Schumer gave further reasons behind her exit. “They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she told The Hollywood Reporter

She also recalled how the studio sent her a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes to congratulate her on the casting news. "The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal,' " she said. 

Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie. Warner Bros. Pictures

The fantasy comedy is now being brought to life by Warner Bros. Pictures with Margot Robbie at the helm and Greta Gerwig as director. 

Ryan Gosling stars as Ken, while Will Ferrell is playing the CEO of Mattel. Other stars involved in the film include Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan and  Emerald Fennell.

While it was reported that that Schumer's version of the film would have centered on Barbie getting kicked out of the perfect world she lives in for not being perfect enough, trailers for the Gerwig's Barbie movie appear to show Robbie having an existential crisis of sorts and choosing to leave the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land to get a taste of the real world.

"People don't have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that's the right vibe," Ferrera previously told PEOPLE about the film's secretive plot. "Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else."

Barbie is released worldwide in theaters on July 21.

