Amy Schumer Shares Highlights from Beyoncé's Boston Concert: 'Greatest Artist of Our Lifetime'

The comedian shared photos and videos from her night at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Boston

Published on August 2, 2023 11:49AM EDT
Amy Schumer/Instagram
Amy Schumer and friends (L); Beyoncé. Photo:

Amy Schumer/Instagram (2)

Amy Schumer is a proud member of the Beyhive!

The comedian took in Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Boston on Tuesday, attending the show with several friends and posting photos and videos from the outing.

"Moms at bey 😍😍😍," Schumer, 42, wrote in the caption of a photo that showed her and two friends waiting for the show to start at the Massachusetts capital city's Gillette Stadium.

The Inside Amy Schumer star shared more glimpses of the day on her Instagram Story, including her flight to Boston (with lobster in hand!), more snapshots with her group of friends, and footage from the concert that included a performance from Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Amy Schumer Shares Highlights from Beyonce's Boston Concert
Beyoncé performing in Boston on Aug 1, 2023.

Amy Schumer/Instagram

"WASNT SHE INCREDIBLE!?!???❤️❤️," one fan wrote of Beyoncé, 41, in a comment on Schumer's Instagram post. "She is the greatest artist of our lifetime. There I said it," the Trainwreck actress replied.

Schumer also posted more photos of herself at the stadium, including one of her and a friend entering portable toilets that she captioned, "Can we be on The Idol?"

"I don't really know how this happened," she wrote with another image that showed her wearing what appeared to be a patrol officer's hat, pointing with one hand and holding a drink in the other.

At her Boston show, Beyoncé sampled "Vogue" by Madonna during her performance of "Break My Soul" — a poignant moment, given that Madonna had just attended Bey's New Jersey concert over the weekend.

The Queen of Pop was spotted attending Beyoncé's tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, shortly after her recent health scare, and the "Formation" performer delivered her a special message during the concert.

"Big shoutout to the queen," said Beyoncé while performing "Break My Soul" at the show as the "Material Girl" singer, 64, watched from a VIP section.

Beyoncé added, "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."

