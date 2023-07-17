'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Shares Appreciation Post for Husband Chris Marek: 'Love You'

The couple, who married in 2021, recently enjoyed some time exploring Austin, Texas together

By
Erin Clack
Published on July 17, 2023 01:09PM EDT
Chris Marek and Amy Roloff pose for a photo during a recent trip to Austin, Texas. Photo:

Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy Roloff is happy to have Chris Marek by her side.

The Little People, Big World star, 60, took a moment on Saturday to share her appreciation for her husband of nearly two years. In an Instagram post that included a series of photos from the couple's recent trip to Austin, Texas, Roloff shouted out her spouse for supporting her while she attended two events that are close to her heart.

"Many things that made the Austin TX - LPA National conference and DAAA National games so wonderful and fun and memorable was being able to share it with Chris," she wrote in the post's caption, referring to the events organized by Little People of America and the Dwarf Athletic Association of America.

"This is a moment in 'my world' of people very much like me. I'm thrilled he loves going and has a good time," she continued. "I love that my friends and others have embraced him in the LP community. I was amongst my own, and he is the one that may have looked out of place and uncomfortable. But he wasn't."

She added. "Chris has a way of being a part of it naturally, regardless. I'm glad he likes going with me. I'll see y'all at the next one I go to and I'm sure Chris will be there right with me. Love you Chris Marek ♥️"

Since the couple married in August 2021, Roloff regularly posts about their married life adventures. Back in March, the mom of four shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Story documenting a fun-filled date night she and Marek enjoyed together.

She took fans along, posting snaps with Marek as the pair checked out a local RV show, grabbed some food at The Pocket Pub in Portland and caught a Cirque du Soleil show.

"After the RV show we stopped by this cute pub downtown PDX ... @pocketpubpdx," she wrote. "A great place. I loved it"

Roloff also added at the bottom of the post: "A fun date night with my guy ❤️"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-NIR0OWq7/ LPBW's Amy Roloff Enjoys Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'
Chris Marek and Amy Roloff enjoy an evening out at the Oregon Symphony. Amy Roloff/insatgram

She shared another date night in May, this time an Oregon Symphony concert. Her post included a photo of the orchestra onstage as well as a selfie of her with her husband.

"Fun evening @oregonsymphony with friends," Roloff captioned the post. "Love date nights with Chris♥️"

The couple tied the knot in August 2021 in an outdoor ceremony at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," the reality star told PEOPLE of the twosome's wedding. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris, and that makes me smile."

Roloff was previously married Matt Roloff. The now-exes share four adult children: 33-year-old twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, 29, and son Jacob, 26.

