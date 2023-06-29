Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Trying to Lie Low' as She Remains in 'Shock' at Their Romance's Fallout (Exclusive)

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have settled into a low-key phase of their relationship seven months after the public learned of their off-screen connection.

A source close to Robach tells PEOPLE that the former GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors are “still together, happy and trying to lie low” amid the fallout from their romance, which included their eventual decision in January to part ways with ABC News.

“It seems like for a while they weren’t bothering with that," the source notes of the couple's PDA both at home and abroad over the last couple of months — "but now they are making a concerted effort.”

“They’re still getting paid by ABC so they’re not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings,” the insider shares. “Amy's so talented, and this whole year and how everything has played out has been a shock to her."



Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

In January, an ABC spokesperson confirmed their exit from the network in a statement, sharing, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan have since been announced as their GMA3 replacements.



Following their departure, a source told PEOPLE that the couple were "doing fine since everything happened."



"They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show," the source said at the time. "They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on GMA3. Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

The pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City.



Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes and Robach shut down their respective Instagram accounts. (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes' account remains inactive.)

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on GMA3 in March 2022. Phil McCarten/ABC/Getty

Neither has publicly commented about their romance amid the backlash following an investigation into their relationship by their previous employer, but, in February, the couple enjoyed a vacation in Mexico and competed in the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon the following month.

Earlier this month, they were spotted getting ready for a run in Manhattan.

