Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Enjoying an Early Morning Workout

The former 'GMA3' co-anchors were pictured stretching and having a chat as they prepared for a run in Manhattan on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on June 15, 2023 01:17AM EDT
Photo:

The US Sun/MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are appreciating every moment together.

On Tuesday morning, the former GMA3 co-anchors were spotted stretching and having a chat as they prepared for a run in Manhattan.

For the early morning jog, Holmes, 45, was dressed in an all-white outfit that included compression leggings, and athletic shorts. Robach, 50, prepared for the outdoor outing in a loose-fitting red tank top and black shorts.

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are seen getting ready for a run on Tuesday morning in Manhattan. They were seen stretching and having a chat before heading off. byline - The US Sun/MEGA. 13 Jun 2023 Pictured: Amy Robach, TJ Holmes. Photo credit: The US Sun/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

The US Sun/MEGA

Long before news of their off-screen romance broke, the former coworkers would often train and compete in marathons together. They first sparked dating rumors in November after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City.

Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes and Robach shut down their respective Instagram accounts. (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes' account remains inactive.)

Neither has publicly commented about their romance amid the backlash following an investigation into their relationship by their previous employer, but, in March, the couple stepped out to compete in the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon.

TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

After ABC announced their exit from the company, a source told PEOPLE that the couple are "doing fine since everything happened."

"They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show," the source said. "They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."

The source added at the time that staffers were divided about how the network handled the investigation, explaining: "It seems like half are supportive of how the network navigated the situation because they didn't like the attention, but half feel like their termination was wrong. Amy and T.J. were liked by mostly everyone. It's a dicey situation."

Confirming their departure from the network, an ABC spokesperson previously shared in a statement, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan were announced as their replacements in May.

