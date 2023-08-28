Amy Robach Breaks Instagram Hiatus After 'GMA3' Exit with a Post Meaningful to Her and T.J. Holmes

When the couple's romance was made public in November 2022, Robach exited Instagram and quietly reactivated her account the following month

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Published on August 28, 2023 02:49PM EDT
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Amy Robach's Instagram is up and running. 

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchor shared her first post since deactivating then quietly returning to the social media platform in the wake of her relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes becoming public knowledge.

Uploading a black-and-white close-up of two pairs of matching running shoes, she added the caption: “#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️”

The former ABC News correspondent, whose bond with Holmes grew over their mutual love of running, seemed to hint that they were both training to run the upcoming race. In fact, they ran the NYC Half Marathon earlier this year, just another 13.1 miles racked up on their path to the world-famous 26.2-mile jog through New York City's five boroughs.

Last November, the veteran newscasters found themselves making headlines after they were photographed holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City.

At the time, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, were still married the spouses they wed just a month apart in early 2010. Robach remains legally married to actor Andrew Shue, 56, though they are believed to have been separated since the summer of 2022. Holmes and his ex, 45-year-old attorney Marilee Fiebig, filed for divorce in December 2022, just weeks after news of his and Robach's relationship went public.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

In January, PEOPLE confirmed that the journalists would be departing from their roles at ABC following the company’s investigation into their romance.

ABC News president Kim Godwin has addressed the news in December in a memo to staffers, which stated that the pair will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," an ABC spokesperson said in a statement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Noam Galai/Getty

A week after the news of their exit, a source told PEOPLE that the former co-anchors were "doing fine since everything happened."

"They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show," the source shared at the time. "They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."

