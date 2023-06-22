Amy Poehler Kicks Off Her TikTok with 'Fit Check Video with Bestie Tina Fey: 'This Is Her Subaru Fleece'

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have got jokes and style!

In a new video uploaded to Poehler’s TikTok — her second after just launching! — the Saturday Night Live alumni posed in their outfits while promoting the new dates of their Restless Leg Tour, which kicked off earlier this year.

Filmed in what appears to be a backstage area, the clip first sees the Moxie actress, 51, showing off her look.

“Hey guys this is my fit check, uh…,” Poehler says in a voiceover while sharing where her clothing is from. Her thrifted Whitney Houston graphic T-shirt and red-frame glasses are worn with an army green jacket, jeans frayed at the hem and pink Adidas sneakers.

Fey, 53, then walks into frame with Poehler describing her friend’s garb in the soundbite.

“She went to Banana Republic for that shirt,” Poehler says, pointing out Fey’s striped top.

“This is her Subaru fleece that she got free when she bought her car,” she jokingly adds while Fey, shortly followed by Poehler, is seen on screen hopping on one foot.

“#fitcheck,” Poehler captioned the TikTok.

The surprising fashion star was Fey’s car-branded zip-up. “That’s one expensive fleece tbh, way to flex Tina,” joked one user. Another added, “subaru slay.”

While on their comedy circuit, the Wine Country stars "celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment," according to a press release shared in April. "If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" Poehler and Fey kid in a statement.

All jokes aside, Poehler and Fey know how to glam up.

In 2021, the comedians hosted the Golden Globes that year from opposite sides of the country — Fey in New York City and Poehler in Beverly Hills, but still managed to twin in style.

Fey opted for a black Versace tuxedo dress featuring satin lapels and paired the number with polka-dot tights, classic black pumps and a silver necklace.

Poehler also chose all-black for the event, wearing a long-sleeve belted and sequined Moschino frock with silver buttons. She teamed the high-neck dress with black tights and strappy platform heels.

