Amy Poehler Has Streetside Reunion with 'Parks and Recreation' Costar Rashida Jones: 'Ann and Leslie 4Eva'

Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins are back together again!

On Sunday, Amy Poehler shared a TikTok in which she lip syncs to Miguel’s “Sure Thing” before she is joined by her former Parks and Recreation costar Rashida Jones as they walk down the street.

The dynamic duo appeared to be summer ready as they both sported relaxed linen shirts and sunglasses for their stroll.

"#parksandrec #annandleslie4eva" Poehler captioned the clip.

The former costars and real life friends previously reunited with their Parks and Recreation castmates Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn in February in honor of Galentine’s Day — an unofficial holiday created by Poehler’s character in 2010 which is all about "ladies celebrating ladies.”

"Happy Galentine's Day from the original Gals," Jones, 47, captioned the reunion.

Since the political satire comedy series ended in 2015, the ladies of Parks and Recreation have continued to celebrate the holiday, which was first introduced in season 2, episode 16. They shared photos from their celebrations in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In 2016, Jones opened up about her longtime friendship with Poehler, 51.

“Amy Poehler and I have been friends longer than we’ve been working together, and we always say we’re ‘chosen family,’” she told InStyle. “We have our own language, which makes it easy to catch up; even when we’re super-busy, we can get up to speed in about four text messages.”

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Aziz Ansari in the episode 'The Comeback Kid' from 'Parks and Recreation' Season 4. Photo courtesy of NBC

In a 2020 installment of Vanity Fair's lie detector test, Jones asked Poehler if she would be open to doing a Parks and Recreation reunion.

"One hundred percent, yes," she responded. "I’ve made that very clear. I want it too much, you know what I mean? I need to pump the brakes."

Parks and Recreation is streaming now on Peacock.

