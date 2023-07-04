Amy Olson to Play U.S. Open 7 Months Pregnant: 'One of Those Memories I'll Talk About Forever'

Amy Olson won't be hitting the green alone at the 2023 U.S. Women's Open.

The professional golfer, 30, is set to play this week's tournament at Pebble Beach in California while seven months pregnant. The LPGA Tour star qualified for the tournament with six under in 36 holes.

"It’s one of those memories I’ll talk about forever," Olson, who is expecting her first baby in September with football linebacker husband Grant Olson, told Golfweek. "And the fact that it’s at Pebble is really cool. The fact that there will be two of us walking down the fairway together, that’s pretty awesome."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty

In the lead-up to the U.S. Open, Olson has continued to play while in her final trimester.

Last month, she played the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club and gained a hole-in-one as well as a double eagle.

"Just little things like that, that's gonna be a cool thing to be able to tell a little boy or little girl, like, 'I got a hole in one, I got a double eagle while you were in me,'" Olson told reporters at the time. "All of those things, they're like shared moments. Obviously, they won't remember them, but I can tell them and it's something I'll hold on to forever."

Raj Mehta/Getty

Olson and her husband announced their exciting baby news in a joint Instagram post in March, after finding out they were expecting in January.

“Coming September 2023!,” they captioned the post while both holding either side of a white bodysuit with the print, ‘I’m proof that mom and dad aren’t always playing pickleball.'

After learning of her pregnancy, Olson recalled "texting every mom on Tour going, 'How long did you play? At what point did you stop?'"

"I computed that at the [U.S. Women’s Open], I will have just completed 30 weeks. I’m like, OK, it’s possible. I’m hearing that it’s doable," she said, according to the LPGA. "It’s Pebble [Beach] of all things. So I’m like, ‘You know what, let’s just go out there and see what happens.'”