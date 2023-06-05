Amy Duggar King 'Tried' Contacting Josh's Wife to Offer Her and Their Kids a Place to Stay After His Legal Drama

Amy (Duggar) King is not giving up on Anna Duggar.

Anna's husband Josh Duggar has been at the center of much controversy in the last several years. He previously admitted to sexually abusing multiple young girls — including younger sisters Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald — when he was between ages 12 and 15. Josh, now 35, also paid a woman from Ashley Madison — a website known for facilitating extramarital affairs — for sex.

But Josh's arrest and subsequent sentencing for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials has been one of the nadirs of his family's many brushes with scandal. Much of the family, including Anna, has either remained silent or stood by Josh — but King has been adamant that it's her duty to speak out.

Kris Connor/Getty

And even though she strongly condemns Josh's actions, King has still tried to offer support to his wife, 34.

"With Anna, I have tried. I have sent text messages, I have sent emails. I've tried, I've tried," King, 36, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I don't know if her phone's being monitored. I don't know if she's turned it off [and] she's gotten a new one. I've tried on Instagram, I've tried on Twitter. She wants nothing to do with it at all, and that's her decision."

King continues, "I understand she has a lot of kids, and I understand that she's in a very broken place, I'm sure. I don't want to speak for her. I'm sure that is just heartbreaking, but I also don't necessarily think she sees it yet. I think it's going to take a really long time. And if she ever does reach out, I am here for her."

The former reality star details the length to which she's gone to support Anna.

"My husband [Dillon] and I actually were talking when all this first came out, and I said, 'Honey, we have room to welcome all of those kids and Anna into our home. We have bunk beds, we could do something really cool,'" she recalls. "And he was like, 'You're right.' He was like, 'We could.' He was like, 'Let's reach out and see what we can do.'"

"I offered it, and that's really all I can do is just hope and pray that she opens her eyes. That's all you can do," she says. "Honestly, it sucks. It just sucks because I want to be there and I want to help, and it doesn't have to involve cameras or fame or anything. It's just family reaching out to family. Unfortunately, she doesn't see it."

Kris Connor/Getty

And while she still was willing to lend her support to Anna, King would not extend the same courtesy to her cousin Josh.

"Josh, I will not reach out to, honestly, because it's just so heartbreaking. I can't, I literally can't, and I don't want to," she explains. "I'll just be honest. ... His hand was stuck and found in the cookie jar with Ashley Madison. His hand was stuck in the cookie jar when the [abuse] stuff about the precious sisters [Jill and Jessa] came out. And his hand was stuck again in the cookie jar when the last scandal, it just took the cake."

Adds King, "It's so filthy and so wrong and so evil, and I hate it. It just hurts my heart so much. I'm not going to reach out. I am done with that. It's just so sad. So for me, I won't reach out."



Prime

King brought the same resolve to Prime Video's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries, which chronicles Josh's scandals and other controversies surrounding the Duggar family and their super conservative religious beliefs.

Being a part of the project was important to King, who wanted to advocate for survivors of the Institute in Basic Life Principles and its teachings.

"I am not the type to hold back, and I just feel like as I get older, my voice is getting louder about things," she says of choosing to appear. "Obviously, I prayed about it, talked to my husband, and I was like, 'I think this is a really great move. It would be in front of a lot of people.' It's not about fame and it's not about notoriety, it's literally about just the hurting survivors and how much they have survived."

She concludes, "I watched the documentary just the other day, and there's so many people that just came out of so much fear and anxiety and shame. It's like, 'You don't have to live like that.' So I'm excited just to be a part of it."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

