Amy (Duggar) King will not let her uncle Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle shy away from scrutiny easily.

Nearly two weeks after the release of Prime Video’s four-episode docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which digs into the dark story behind the 19 Kids and Counting family, King thinks the documentary was a "chance to kind of be humble" for Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56.

Instead, the couple condemned the documentary for shining a light on the system it claims led to and enabled misdeed by oldest Duggar son, Josh, who admitted in 2015 to molesting multiple underage girls (including his sisters Jill and Jessa) and who was convicted in 2021 of child pornography offenses. (The 35-year-old is currently serving more than 12 years in federal prison and will face 20 years of post-release parole supervision.)

Ahead of the series' release, the Duggar parents issued a statement their website: "The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days."

But King, 36, has continued to push back, saying she feels like her relatives are “gaslighting.”



Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Amy told Entertainment Tonight Canada of the exposé: “I feel like this is the moment where [Jim Bob and Michelle] could have said, like, 'We made mistakes,' right? I mean, it’s for the whole world to see. The entire world is seeing this documentary. Or I hope so. And for me, I was just like, It’s your chance to kind of be humble about it.”



She continued, "And instead, not once did they mention the survivors, not once did they show any kind of turmoil or… it’s like they don’t believe it.”

“They just, like, are living in like, you know, their head in the clouds and not really thinking of the people that are actually hurting that went through hell, including their own daughters," she added. You know, it’s just really sad. And for me, it is gaslighting. It’s just completely being narcissistic about it.”

She said she believes her uncle and his wife’s mindset “will not change,” as long as they’re “in the ideal” or “believe a certain way.”

Jessa Seewald, Baby Spurgeon, Jinger Duggar, Joy Duggar, Jana Duggar. Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

The Duggars raised their children in a strict independent Baptist environment as devout followers of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) — an environment that daughter Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, 29, previously characterized as "cult-like" to PEOPLE.

“It’s just so sad. It doesn’t have to be like this,” King said. “You know, I wish it didn’t have to be like this. But if you’re not going to speak the truth and be honest, then obviously the truth is going to come out somehow.”

She also shared that she and her cousin Jill, 32, are frequently in touch: “We talk quite a bit. We have play dates with our boys and we text and we encourage each other.”

King has a son — Daxton, 3 — with her husband Dillon. Dillard shares three sons — Israel, 8, Samuel, 5 and Freddy, 11 months — with her husband Derick Dillard.

“I’m always on her team, and I’m always on anyone’s team that’s going to get out of this,” she said of Jill. “I’m your cheerleader for life if you realize you don’t have to live this way.”



King has publicly criticized Jim Bob and Michelle previously — in a TikTok video last week, she called them out for enabling their daughters’ abuse through their “sweep it under the rug” and “brush it off” mentality.

“It all kind of boils down to this, right?” she said in the video. “If you’re not going to protect those beautiful daughters from a predator that was living inside of your home and you knew about it, and you’re gonna sweep it under the rug and your mentality is kinda just to brush it off and to hide it and to lie, not only do I not respect you anymore, but I also don’t want to give you a right to get to know my child. Because I will protect my child at all costs.”

“Forget all the other stuff, just focus on the fact that the abuse was hidden,” she continued. “I have to protect my son from you. 'Cause something’s not right here. A lot of screws are loose.”

King also exclusively told PEOPLE in June that she feels she's "condoning" abuse if she doesn't speak out against her family and their beliefs.

"I don't think anyone really likes their skeletons coming out of the closet. And I could see why people are going to be a little more reserved than maybe they already are," she explained. "But the IBLP is not biblical, and it is hurting so many people, that, if I don't speak up, then I'm condoning it. And I can't be that person, I refuse to be that person."

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming on Prime Video.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

