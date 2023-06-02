Amy Duggar King Says She Feels She's 'Condoning' Abuse If She Doesn't Speak Out Against Her Family

Amy (Duggar) King is always willing to speak out against wrongdoing — even if it's connected to her own family.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 36, is featured in Prime Video's new docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The four-part program explores the controversy surrounding King's family as well as their radical religious organization, the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

In it, King detailed the alleged abuse her cousins experienced due to IBLP. But IBLP founder Bill Gothard's own alleged misconduct toward minors within the church was also a major topic examined throughout the series.

"I don't think anyone really likes their skeletons coming out of the closet. And I could see why people are going to be a little more reserved than maybe they already are," King exclusively tells PEOPLE. "But the IBLP is not biblical, and it is hurting so many people, that, if I don't speak up, then I'm condoning it. And I can't be that person, I refuse to be that person."

"Everyone that was on the show that is speaking out, Jinger [Duggar Vuolo] and Jill [Duggar Dillard], God's given us a platform. Whether we wanted it or not, here it is," she continues. "And how are we going to use this to get the word out that this is really damaging? IBLP is damaging and it hurts so many women, and it gives men power over the women that abuse it."

While King notes that "not every man" in IBLP does this, she says that "it's the men that think that they're above the law and take it and run with it, and power goes to their heads and think that they're above the law."

"That's really where we're at in the documentary is that you see that, and it's really sad and obviously, it's heartbreaking to hear these survivor stories, but there's also so much power in their stories," she continues. "Watching the documentary, I was crying. I had huge tears in my eyes, and I was just like, 'I can't imagine growing up like that.' But they've come from so much and they're so strong now, and they've gotten therapy, and it's good to show that there's good that's coming out of this."

Shiny Happy People also featured King discussing the troubling misconduct of her cousin Josh Duggar, who was sentenced in May 2022 for possessing and receiving child pornography. He also previously admitted to sexually abusing several young girls when he was 12-15, including his sisters Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Jill, who also appeared in the docuseries alongside her husband, Derick Dillard,

Unlike much of her family, King has continued to speak out against Josh.

"I think that some family members think that Josh could really do no wrong, and because they grew up with him, there's no way that someone could have that much of a different personality when no one's around and have such huge character flaws," she says. "And that's putting it lightly, compared to what I really want to say."



King also believes "it was just only a matter of time" before an exposé of this caliber emerged.

"We were on TV. There were cameras and all that, and there was popularity that came about it with it. But there are families all across the world that didn't have cameras, and were experiencing the exact same kind of abuse," she explains. "I just think the scandal just rocked it, I really do. It just skyrocketed, and people are like, 'All right, enough is enough.' And we're not afraid to talk anymore."

King adds: "I'm not an IBLP survivor, but I will be loud for the victims that were."

King's relatives, Duggar family heads Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have since voiced their disdain for the docuseries.

"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format," a statement on their official website read. "This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days."

The Duggar parents continued, "We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting. We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one. Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose."

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming in full on Prime Video.

