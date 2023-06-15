Entertainment TV Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Son from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken' The '19 Kids and Counting' alum shares 3-year-old son Daxton with husband Dillon King By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 01:41PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Instagram/amyrachelleking Amy (Duggar) King is doing what she feels is best for her family. The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 36, admitted that the famous brood's many controversial stances and actions have made her hesitant about wanting her 3-year-old son, Daxton (whom she shares with husband Dillon King), around them. "I don't know if he's ever really going to get to know them, which I hate to say," she told Entertainment Tonight Canada. Further addressing the drama surrounding family leads Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and her many cousins, Amy said, "I hope eventually they can be honest and they can be upfront … but I don’t know. I don’t know." Amy Duggar King Says Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Should Be 'Humble' After Putting Daughters 'Through Hell' "The thing is with trust is obviously it can be broken in an instant. Right? But it takes a long time to heal. It takes a long time to really trust someone," she continued. "And so for me, I feel like that trust is completely broken. If you’re going to cover up abuse, then, you know, if you’re not going to protect your kids or your children back in the day, I’m going to protect mine." The former reality star added, "If you are struggling in any type of area, you kind of have to hide it and it festers up and it turns into, you know, something evil and monstrous. And so for me, I have to protect my little boy from that." D Dipasupil/Getty The Duggar family resurfaced in headlines last year when Amy's cousin Josh Duggar was convicted and sentenced for child pornography in May 2022. Josh's misconduct, as well as the family's other alleged wrongdoings, were recently explored in Prime Video's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries. Amy Duggar King 'Tried' Contacting Josh's Wife to Offer Her and Their Kids a Place to Stay After His Legal Drama Amy spoke out against her family and their radical religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, in the limited series alongside husban Dillon, cousin Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jill's husband Derick Dillard. Jim Bob's sister Deanna Jordan also appeared. (Jim Bob and Michelle have since issued a statement speaking out against the limited series.) On choosing to raise awareness through Shiny Happy People, Amy recently told PEOPLE: "IBLP is not biblical, and it is hurting so many people, that, if I don't speak up, then I'm condoning it." "I can't be that person, I refuse to be that person," she continued. "Everyone that was on the show that is speaking out, Jinger [Duggar Vuolo] and Jill, God's given us a platform. Whether we wanted it or not, here it is." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming on Prime Video. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.