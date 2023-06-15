Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Son from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'

Amy (Duggar) King is doing what she feels is best for her family.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 36, admitted that the famous brood's many controversial stances and actions have made her hesitant about wanting her 3-year-old son, Daxton (whom she shares with husband Dillon King), around them.

"I don't know if he's ever really going to get to know them, which I hate to say," she told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Further addressing the drama surrounding family leads Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and her many cousins, Amy said, "I hope eventually they can be honest and they can be upfront … but I don’t know. I don’t know."

"The thing is with trust is obviously it can be broken in an instant. Right? But it takes a long time to heal. It takes a long time to really trust someone," she continued. "And so for me, I feel like that trust is completely broken. If you’re going to cover up abuse, then, you know, if you’re not going to protect your kids or your children back in the day, I’m going to protect mine."

The former reality star added, "If you are struggling in any type of area, you kind of have to hide it and it festers up and it turns into, you know, something evil and monstrous. And so for me, I have to protect my little boy from that."

D Dipasupil/Getty

The Duggar family resurfaced in headlines last year when Amy's cousin Josh Duggar was convicted and sentenced for child pornography in May 2022. Josh's misconduct, as well as the family's other alleged wrongdoings, were recently explored in Prime Video's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries.

Amy spoke out against her family and their radical religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, in the limited series alongside husban Dillon, cousin Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jill's husband Derick Dillard. Jim Bob's sister Deanna Jordan also appeared. (Jim Bob and Michelle have since issued a statement speaking out against the limited series.)

On choosing to raise awareness through Shiny Happy People, Amy recently told PEOPLE: "IBLP is not biblical, and it is hurting so many people, that, if I don't speak up, then I'm condoning it."

"I can't be that person, I refuse to be that person," she continued. "Everyone that was on the show that is speaking out, Jinger [Duggar Vuolo] and Jill, God's given us a platform. Whether we wanted it or not, here it is."



Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming on Prime Video.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.