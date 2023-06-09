Amy Duggar King Calls Out Jim Bob Duggar for Not Protecting His Daughters from 'Predator' Josh Duggar

Amy (Duggar) King will stop at nothing to protect her 3-year-old son Daxton — even if it means speaking out against her uncle Jim Bob Duggar.

In a TikTok video on Thursday, King called out Jim Bob for failing to protect his daughters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, from being abused by their brother, Josh Duggar.



“It all kind of boils down to this, right?” King, 36, said in the video. “If you’re not going to protect those beautiful daughters from a predator that was living inside of your home and you knew about it, and you’re gonna sweep it under the rug and your mentality is kinda just to brush it off and to hide it and to lie, not only do I not respect you anymore, but I also don’t want to give you a right to get to know my child. Because I will protect my child at all costs.”



Jill and Jessa were two of the underage girls that Josh, 35, was accused of molesting in 2015. In 2021, Josh was convicted of child pornography offenses. Last year, a judge ordered him to serve more than 12 years in federal prison, pay $50,100 in fines and special assessments and be subject to 20 years of post-release parole supervision.

“Forget all the other stuff, just focus on the fact that the abuse was hidden,” King continued. “And then [Jim Bob] was put on the stand and then he said, ‘Oh, judge I don’t recall.’ You don’t recall your daughters’ abuse? You don’t recall that?"

"Then for me, I have to protect my son from you. ‘Cause something’s not right here. A lot of screws are loose," she added.

A rep for Jim Bob did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

When Jim Bob, 57, testified during Josh’s 2021 trial, he repeatedly said he couldn't remember the details of Josh's admissions that he had touched the victims, identified during the proceeding as Jane Does 1 through 4.



Jim Bob did, however, recount how his oldest son came to him and his wife Michelle in 2002 about "inappropriate touching" of a minor, but the 19 Kids and Counting patriarch claimed he did not remember Josh's exact wording.

"We were shocked this had happened but we were thankful he came on his own and told us," Jim Bob said, later adding, "He had told me that he had touched some of the girls when they were sleeping on their breasts … they didn't wake up."

King's video comes less than a week after Prime Video’s release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which digs into the Duggar family's troubling ties to radical religious organization the Institute in Basic Life Principles. King and her husband Dillon King appear in the docuseries, as do Jill and her husband Derick Dillard and Jim Bob's sister Deanna Jordan.

Jim Bob and Michelle, 56, recently referred to the docuseries as "derogatory and sensationalized” in a statement issued via their official website.



"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format," the couple said. "This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days."

Ahead of Shiny Happy People’s release, Jill, 32, announced plans to put out a memoir in 2024 exploring the “red flags” she started to notice about her conservative independent Christian Baptist upbringing after marrying Derick, 34.



In a joint Instagram post, the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, wrote: “Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.