'Amish Stud' Lifetime Movie Trailer Stars Luke Macfarlane and Kirsten Vangsness as Secret Lovers (Exclusive)

Luke Macfarlane is an unfaithful and plotting husband in the first trailer for Lifetime’s new film, Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story.

Inspired by a true story and based on Gregg Olsen and Rebecca Morris’ “A Killing in Amish Country: Sex, Betrayal and a Cold-Blooded Murder,” Amish Stud sees Macfarlane, 43, take on the role of Eli Weaver, a husband and father living in a conservative Amish community in Ohio.

As the trailer begins, Eli and his wife, Barbara Weaver (The Flash’s Miranda MacDougall), are seemingly the picture of happiness. They bond over their desire for a “big, exciting, life-changing love.” Barbara also shares her simple wishes for her life, saying, “I want to live a good Amish life, devoted to God, and my husband.”

But Eli has a desire for more than he’s let on, though. As he gives in to temptations that are forbidden to him based on his religion — women, sex and technology — the Weaver family crumbles.

After downloading a dating app and creating a profile dubbed “Amish Stud,” Eli begins a string of affairs, and his passion for his many mistresses is directly correlated to his distaste for his wife. “As long as she is still breathing, she will keep us apart,” Macfarlane’s character says of his wife in the trailer.

One of his mistresses, Barb Raber (Kirsten Vangsness), seems to be in on Eli’s desire to get rid of his wife.

“Look up fast ways to kill somebody,” Eli says to Barb in a clip from the trailer, to which she replies, “Are you in a rush?”

At one point, Vangsness’ character says of Eli’s wife: “I wish she was dead.”

Barbara is far from unaware of her husband’s infidelity. In one clip, she walks in on Eli and Barb together as they’re in the midst of a hookup. In another, she finds what seems to be a love note — one that’s either not from her or not addressed to her — amongst her husband’s belongings.

Despite her suspicions, it’s only when Barbara is found dead from a shotgun wound in the Weaver’s home that the extent of her husband’s behavior is truly revealed.

“We should have listened when she asked for help,” an Amish woman says of Barbara during an appearance in court, hinting at Barbara’s awareness of her husband’s illicit activities.

Though Eli has a rock-solid alibi — he was fishing with friends at the time of the shooting — when investigators discover his secret phone, which he’d used for his many affairs, they find themselves awash in new discoveries, according to the synopsis.

Vangsness’ character — who is also married, herself — is of prime interest in the investigation.

Amish Stud is just one of the true stories that Lifetime is bringing to the screen this fall.

Their “Ripped from the Headlines” slate features six other movies based on or inspired by real events, including a new take on a story that’s gripped the nation in recent years: Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, starring Bill Pullman. The two-part film will air on Lifetime on Oct. 14 and 15.

Two previously announced films now have release dates. How She Caught a Killer, which was executive-produced and stars Sarah Drew, tells the story of a rookie detective who helps capture a serial killer targeting sex workers. The film is set to air on Sept. 16.

Buying Back My Daughter stars Meagan Good as a distraught mother who eventually discovers that her missing teenage daughter has been abducted by a sex trafficker. Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix also plays the police officer who helps the parents find their child in the film, which will air on Oct. 7.

Other films in the slate include Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, starring Emily Osment, which airs on Sept. 23; Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story, which was executive produced by Wendi McLendon-Covey, who also stars in the film, dropping Oct. 21; and Would You Kill for Me: The Mary Bailey Story, which Melissa Joan Hart executive produced and stars in, alongside TikToker Celina Myers, which premieres Oct. 28.

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story premieres Saturday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

