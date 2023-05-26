Veteran Shares How Canine Related to George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Changed His Life in 8 Weeks

"He gives me a sense of calm that I've never really had the last 13 years," retired Sergeant Major Kevin Bittenbender says of Kirby the Lab

By Kelli Bender
Published on May 26, 2023 04:20 PM
America's Vetdogs photos https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204680766072525
Photo:

america's vetdogs

Kirby the Labrador retriever is continuing his career of being "amazing."

Before becoming a trained service dog through America's VetDogs, Kirby served as a mascot and "puppy with a purpose" for the Houston Texans — the first NFL team to help America's Vet Dogs raise a puppy training to be a service dog.

Kirby also claimed one of canine athletics' top prizes, earning Most Valuable Puppy at the 2022 Puppy Bowl. But his most meaningful accomplishment occurred two months ago when he officially became the service dog of retired Sergeant Major Kevin Bittenbender.

SGM Bittenbender served 34 years in the United States Army and retired in 2018.

"I had my left leg amputated on February 17, 2022, due to burn pit exposure in Afghanistan. And I suffered from PTSD, a TBI, and peripheral neuropathy in my legs and hands. That neuropathy is due in part to my exposure to burn pit exposure. Between my mobility and my PTSD, I was doing my rehabilitation at Walter Reed Medical Center, and America's Vet Dogs just so happened to walk into my life at the time when I could really benefit," SGM Bittenbender tells PEOPLE.

America's Vetdogs photos https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204680766072525

america's vetdogs

The veteran matched with Kirby and then trained with the dog at America's VetDogs, so both were prepared for life together.

"Kirby is trained on PTSD and mobility. So he helps me on stairs, he helps me when I'm in my wheelchair, picking up items off the ground. I have nightmare disturbances, so he senses my nightmares, wakes me up, and allows me to go back to sleep more peacefully," SGM Bittenbender says of how Kirby assists him each day.

"He's just amazing. My sidekick, he's my battle buddy now as I had in the military," he adds.

Kirby comes from a line of heroes. The Labrador retriever is the cousin of Sully, Geroge H.W. Bush's service dog, who now works as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland,

America's Vetdogs photos https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204680766072525

america's vetdogs

"He's like the younger version of Sully. Yeah, he's identical. So it's pretty cool," SGM Bittenbender says.

Kirby's effect on SGM Bittenbender's life over the past eight weeks is more than a physical change.

"I'm more social; having him by my side enables me to be calmer and at peace in a crowded area. He's allowed me to extend myself," the veteran says.

Kirby was beside SGM Bittenbender for the final mile of the Pittsburgh Marathon, helping his owner complete the race, the first of five races SGM Bittenbender plans to run this year in honor of four fellow servicemembers: Major Hank Oficier, Master Sergeant Scott Ball, Sergeant Jan Organish, and Staff Sergeant Kody Tyler.

"I lost three of my guys on August 27, 2007, due to an ambush, and I always tried to do three events in their honor. Subsequently, I lost a fourth member of my team from injuries that he suffered that day as well. So I try to do events to live a life worth their sacrifice and to honor their names," SGM Bittenbender explains.

America's Vetdogs photos https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204680766072525

america's vetdogs

"Kirby just reinvigorated that sense of purpose in me. And he definitely gives me the equation that I like to live by, which involves the three Ps. One is purpose, the other's passion, and the other is part of something bigger than yourself," he adds.

 Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SGM Bittenbender hopes his experience inspires other veterans to explore if a service dog is a good fit for them, especially now that America VetDogs' wait to be matched with a canine is down from 4 years to 12 months or less.

America's Vetdogs photos https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204680766072525

america's vetdogs

"He gives me a sense of calm that I've never really had the last 13 years, and I really enjoy his company as he enjoys mine. I think that if anyone's on the fence about doing it, it is definitely worth pursuing," he says. "It's amazing the things a dog can bring you. You can have the most miserable day, but he thinks it's your best day."

 To learn more about America's Vet Dogs, visit the organization's website, and to keep up with Kirby, follow his Instagram @texanspup.

Related Articles
orangutan meets baby at zoo
Curious Orangutan at Louisville Zoo Asks to Look at Visitor's Newborn Baby
pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite
Pregnant Dog Survives Rattlesnake Bite and Gives Birth to 7 Puppies Moments After Her Rescue
Dog gets diploma
Service Dog Receives His Own College Diploma at Owner's Graduation —Watch the Cute Clip!
Adoptable dogs named after Taylor Swift songs
Rescue Saves 24 Dogs and Names Pups After Taylor Swift to Celebrate Singer's N.Y.C. Shows
Baby Bilson Killed
Bison Calf Killed After It Was 'Disturbed' by Tourist at Yellowstone National Park
Dog birthday party
Photo of Over 30 Perfectly Posed Pups at Dog Birthday Party Wins Contest: 'Patience Is Key'
Mystic Aquarium raising money to relocate a sea turtle named Spunky on World Turtle Day
Conn. Aquarium Raises Money to Relocate Endangered Sea Turtle Who Has ‘Will to Live’
Pet Dog Digs Its Way to Safety After 3 Days Trapped Underground
Dog Digs His Way to Safety After 3 Days Trapped Underground
paris hilton dog death
Paris Hilton's Beloved Dog Dead at 23: 'Words Cannot Express the Immense Pain I'm Feeling Right Now'
Injured Sea Turtle Saved by 3D Printing
Sea Turtle with 3D-Printed Shell Piece Continues to Thrive Years After Innovative Procedure
Amanda Orso High- Low Hostess Dog wedding Ceremony and Reception by Katerina of @savina_space https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4f1hu02keqvgumq/AABVgdnVYxwDEA-9bDbJUwC0a? dl=0
Canine Couple Barks 'I Do' at N.Y.C Dog Wedding by Celebrity Event Designer Amanda Orso
https://abc13.com/alligator-spottings-gator-seen-in-missouri-city-neighborhood-quail-valley-thunderbird-reptile-texas-parks-and-wildlife/13278933/ Missouri City man spots an 11-foot alligator roaming in the Quail Valley Thunderbird neighborhood in southeast Texas.
Massive 3-Legged Alligator Rescued from Suburban Texas Street
Zac Gallen
MLB Pitcher Accidentally Hits and Kills a Bird with His Throw
Chris Hemsworth
Endangered Tasmanian Devil Released into Wild by Chris Hemsworth Gives Birth to Triplets
The dog being rescued by Keswick Mountain Rescue Team. See SWNS story SWLNrescue. A mountain rescue team saved an unlikely casualty at the weekend - a tired dog which refused to walk back down England's highest peak. Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to Scafell Pike on Saturday (May 13) after a pooch was 'injured and exhausted' and was refusing to move. Mountain rescue team members started to climb towards Esk Hause in the Lake District and the dog's owners were encouraged to descend towards them. The KMRT then met the dog and its owners at Grains Gill and the large dog was carried down the 3209 ft (978m) mountain on a stretcher.
Exhausted Dog Rescued from Mountain After Reaching the Top and Refusing to Leave
Donatello the Shelter Dog
Pit Bull Overlooked by Adopters for 4 Years Is Still Hoping to Find a Best Friend and New Home