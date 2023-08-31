The Tallest Waterslide in America Is Under Construction in this Midwest City: See the Images

The Rise of Icarus waterslide will top out at 145 feet once completed in 2024

Erin Clack
The tallest waterslide in America, The Rise of Icarus
Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park Resort

A small city in Wisconsin is pulling out all the stops to cement its status as the "waterpark capital of the world."

A towering new waterslide is currently under construction in Wisconsin Dells, which is known it's incredible concentration of indoor and outdoor waterparks (more than 20!), including Noah's Ark and Kalahari Resort. All together the region, about an hour outside Madison, has a combined total of more than 200 waterslides, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Now, the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park is angling to set a new record for the tallest waterslide in the U.S. According to a teaser on the park's website, The Rise of Icarus — the centerpiece of an $8 million expansion project — will stand at 145 feet when it makes its debut in summer 2024.

Renderings of the waterslide show a large column structure with rainbow-colored tubes wrapped around it.

The tallest waterslide in America, The Rise of Icarus

Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park Resort

"As the Greek myth goes, Icarus soared too close to the sun on wings fastened to his body with wax, with the heat of the sun melting the wax and Icarus falling to the sea. Here at Mt. Olympus you'll experience a much happier ending at the bottom of the slides!" the resort said in a Facebook post.

Mt. Olympus is also home to the country's only rotating waterslide, Medusa's Slidewheel, which debuted in 2022. A cross between a waterslide and a Ferris wheel, featuring an intricate tangle of tubes on a horizontal axis, the attraction reaches speeds of up to 25 miles per hour, according to the waterpark.

The tallest waterslide in America, The Rise of Icarus

Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park Resort
Mount Olympus Wisconsin Dells
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park Zeus' Outdoor Theme Park at Mount Olympus Wisconsin Dells features some great wooden coasters. Mt. Olympus Resorts & Parks

Currently, the tallest waterslides in the country are located at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, per Water Slide Database. A waterpark within the entertainment complex features a pair of waterslides — Thrillagascar and Jungle Jammer — that are both 142 feet tall.

Worldwide, the tallest waterslide is located at the Aldeia das Aguas Park Resort in Barra Do Pirai, Brazil. Named Kilimanjaro, the waterslide reaches 164 feet. The second-tallest waterslide globally is the 147-foot Hurricane Tower at 88℃ Hot Spring Park in Xianyang, China.

