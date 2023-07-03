‘America’s Most Wanted’ Suspect Who Spent Nearly 4 Decades on the Run Is Arrested on Murder Charge

Donald Santini, who spent nearly four decades on the run, was charged with the 1984 murder of Florida woman Cynthia Wood

Published on July 3, 2023 04:00PM EDT
A man who has been on the run for almost four decades and was featured three times on America’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

Donald Santini, 65, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 1984 murder of 33-year-old Cynthia Wood and sent to Orient Road Jail on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Santini used 13 different aliases to evade capture, USA Today reports, citing an arrest warrant.

Found in San Diego, Santini was working as the president of a water board in Campo, NBC 15 reports. Hiding in plain sight, he also frequently appeared at public board meetings, according to the outlet.

Wood was from Florida and was going through a divorce with her husband at the time of her murder, Fox News reports. Wood’s body was found strangled and left in a canal, and authorities learned that Santini was the last person believed to be with her. He has been the main suspect in her murder for just under 40 years. 

Santini appeared three times on the television show America’s Most Wanted — in 1990, 2005, and 2013. The search for Santini led officials to regions as far as Thailand, the sheriff's office said in its statement. Santini also previously spent time in prison for raping a woman, the office added.

“The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Let's not forget the tireless work that has gone into this case over the years, the resources, and expertise to pursue justice for Cynthia Wood." 

