AGT's Sofía Vergara Hits Her Golden Buzzer After Act Leaves Her Speechless: 'That Is What I Was Waiting for'

During Tuesday's episode of 'America's Got Talent,' judge Sofía Vergara hit her Golden Buzzer for singer Gabriel Henrique, who sang a powerhouse rendition of Whitney Houston's 'Run to You'

Published on August 1, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Sofía Vergara has finally found her Golden Buzzer act for season 18!

During Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, Sofía hit her Golden Buzzer for Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique, who sang a powerhouse rendition of Whitney Houston's "Run to You."

"I don't have words. That was so perfect, spectacular," Sofía, 51, told Gabriel before hitting her buzzer. "Your voice is beautiful, your energy, who you are, it was perfect."

"I can't believe it!" Gabriel added after the magical moment.

At the start of his audition, the 27-year-old explained that he was visiting the United States from Brazil for the very first time and didn't speak English very well. Because of this, he had a translator on stage with him.

"It's my first time here in the United States and I'm just realizing a dream to be here, to sing for you guys here," Gabriel said through his English translator.

After his impressive performance, which had everyone in the room on their feet, all four judges — Sofía, Simon CowellHeidi Klum and Howie Mandel — praised his vocals.

"If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel!" Heidi said. "I mean, wow. You are incredible!"

Howie admitted he "did not expect that voice to come out" of Gabriel, but noted he sounds like "the best and finest pop diva there ever was."

Simon was in agreement, telling the Brazilian singer: "People are gonna really like you... I can tell that you've sang in church and you don't know how good you are. It was amazing."

Then it was Sofía's turn to share her thoughts, and she explained that Gabriel delivered the moment she had been hoping for all season.

"You are here every time as a judge, waiting for that feeling, and that is what I was waiting for," she explained of wanting to hit her Golden Buzzer. "Something very beautiful and very heartfelt."

"I think its time to vote... But you know what I really want to do?" she asked before hitting her buzzer. "This!"

Gabriel couldn't believe it and was overcome with emotion on stage as he hugged his translator, and later Sofía, with tears in his eyes.

"How spectacular!" Sofía told him. "You had us dying over here!"

Gabriel is the last act to earn one of the four judges' Golden Buzzer this season.

Previously, blind singer Lavender Darcangelo earned Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer, dance group Murmuration earned Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer, blind singer Putri Ariani earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer, Atlanta Drum Academy earned host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer, and Mzansi Youth Choir, a group of singers from South Africa, earned the show's first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer after performing a touching tribute to late AGT season 16 singer Nightbirde.

The judges have not yet given out their Group Golden Buzzer.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

