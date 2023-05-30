'AGT' Premiere: History Is Made After an Emotional Tribute to Late Contestant Wins Golden Buzzer

America's Got Talent has finally returned for season 18, and the show wasted no time in getting to the emotional — and historic — moments.

In a series first, AGT handed out the first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer on Tuesday night's season premiere. The honor went to Mzansi Youth Choir, a group of singers from South Africa who performed a touching rendition of "It's Okay" by late AGT season 16 singer Nightbirde.

"We never expected a reception like this," Jannie Zaaiman, the founder and director of Mzansi Youth Choir, tells PEOPLE. "We had hoped we would make it through to the next round, but this was an absolute spectacular experience for the choristers, who handled the pressure with such poise and grace... We are immensely proud of them for this extraordinary achievement."

"It was simply amazing to see," Mitch Marczewski Jr., the older brother of Nightbirde (born Jane Marczewski) also tells PEOPLE. "AGT did an incredible job with Jane’s song and I was deeply moved by their performance. I didn’t think anyone could cover Jane’s song on AGT, but they proved me wrong."

Nightbirde competed on season 16 of AGT in 2021. During her audition, she told audiences that she "had some cancer in my lungs, spine and my liver," adding, "I have a 2 percent chance of survival, but two percent is not 0 percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is."

She received judge Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer that season, vaulting her straight to the live shows and causing her story — and music — to go viral. However, she withdrew from the show weeks later, announcing on social media at the time that she was no longer able to compete as her health had taken a "turn for the worse." She then died in February 2022 at age 31.

Nightbirde on AGT in season 16. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

During Tuesday's episode, the choir explained to Simon as well as judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara that they chose Nightbirde's song after becoming "very inspired and touched" by her story when she first appeared on AGT.

"This song has been such a pillar of strength for our choir through difficult times," they said. "We just want to continue her legacy and that's why we chose this song."

Following the powerful performance, Heidi praised its "really special meaning in my heart" and called their tribute "beautiful." Sofía said it was "the perfect AGT audition," and Howie noted that it was "unbelievable" to see how the song "touched people on the other side of the globe."

"You deserve so much more than a yes, you deserve a thank you," Howie added.

Mzansi Youth Choir. Trae Patton/NBC

Simon, however, struggled to hold back his tears. "This brought back so many memories for me," he said before getting choked up. "I know how much this would've meant to her ... it was just breathtaking, honestly."

He then made the historic suggestion of granting the choir an Audience Golden Buzzer as the crowd chanted "Golden Buzzer" over and over.

"We've never done this before, but we've always discussed one day giving the audience something," he said while host Terry Crews joined the judges behind their table. "So this is for you, and you. This is for Jane."

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell. Casey Durkin/NBC

Following the emotional moment, Mitch told PEOPLE how remarkable it was to think about his sister's legacy. "It’s humbling to see how far Jane’s story has reached and how many people it has touched," he says.

"In some ways it isn’t surprising because hope is a universal language that Jane’s story embodied so well, but it’s still surreal to think that a small town girl’s story could empower so many people across the world," notes Mitch, who is the CEO of the Nightbirde Foundation, set up in her honor to help other women pay for lifesaving breast cancer treatments.

He adds, "It brought me to tears to see Simon getting emotional. I know how much Jane meant to him, and how much she meant to all of AGT. Again, I’m so very humbled that my sweet little sister could have such an outsized impact on Simon, AGT and the world."

Zaaiman also called the moment "such a humbling experience" while speaking to PEOPLE.

"Of the 17 choristers who performed on stage only one has a job. Because of the huge unemployment rate in South Africa, the choir is their second home," Zaaiman explains. "To come here and see Simon react the way he did, just showed us what a special person he is, and we will never forget his words: 'You defined what this show absolutely is all about.' We want to touch people’s hearts with what we do and show the wonderful skills our choristers have... [and] what an incredible opportunity and privilege to continue [Jane's] amazing legacy."



Jane Marczewski aka "Nightbirde" and her brother Mitch. mitch Marczewski jnr/nightbirde foundation

Besides the emotional tribute to Nightbirde, the premiere episode on Tuesday also featured other noteworthy acts including a thrilling performance by female Ukrainian balancing act Three G, who powered through after falling twice on stage.

Fans were also wowed by Shadow Ace, a shadow art and puppetry performer who created a unique set behind a series of pop songs.

With the Audience Golden Buzzer now claimed, the weekly auditions will follow the acts as they compete for a spot on the show — and for the coveted Golden Buzzers of Terry, the four judges and the group one.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.