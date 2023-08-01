'AGT': Man Born with Condition That Left Him with No Legs Shares Inspiring Story of Resilience During Audition

One of the most inspirational acts to take the America's Got Talent stage yet wowed the audience on Tuesday's episode.

During the latest round of auditions, Zion Clark impressed judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara — and, of course, the audience — after sharing his inspiring life story through a demonstration of his athletic abilities.

As Zion, 25, disclosed on the episode, he's faced a number of challenges from the earliest moments of his life. The Canton, Ohio, native was born with a "super rare" condition called caudal regression syndrome that left him with no legs.

"There's practically nothing known about it," he explained. "Aside from the fact I don't have legs."

Zion didn't know either of his parents while growing up in the foster care system for the first 17 years of his life. "Mother's in prison, dad's in jail. I was thrown into the system from the second I left the hospital," he explained on the episode.

"I was disabled and a foster kid so I was just thrown away," he shared. "Less than human is what I was treated like, and I got scars all over my body to prove it."

Zion went through approximately 14 different homes and was "about to age out and be homeless" when the foster agency reached out to a woman who eventually agreed to adopt him.

"I got adopted, everything went into place," he said of his foster mom, noting that he then got into wrestling and his grades went up in school. "She's patient but tough at the same time. She wouldn't let me quit nothing ... she really turned my life around and showed me my own potential."

Even without legs and after losing the first 200 times, Zion's incredible commitment perseverance led him to become one of the top three wrestlers in Ohio, an All-American and a member of the Team USA wrestling team.

H ewent on to became a professional MMA fighter, winning fights against able-bodied opponents, and set three Guinness World Records for fastest man on two hands, the highest box jumper and the most diamond pushups.

His athletic abilities were then put on display as Zion shared his story on stage through a voiceover while performing a series of fitness activities, including rope climbs, bench presses, box jumps and monkey bars.

"I chose to walk on my two hands instead of the wheelchair they put me in," he said. "I chose a life of no excuses."

Following his performance, Zion received standing ovation from the crowd and judges. Heidi called him "absolutely incredible" and Sofía pointed out his contagious smile.

"From the moment you arrived, you look like you're so happy. So many times we think our world and life is so hard and I can't imagine what it's been like for you, but still, here you come with a smile," she noted.

Howie emphasized how the judges often use the word "amazing" but "it really applies to who" Zion is, and Simon added how Zion "defines the word 'inspiration.'"

"How you've come through this with your attitude is remarkable. You're gonna make a difference and I applaud you," Simon said, before the judges all unanimously voted to send Zion through to the next round.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the experience, Zion says it was an "amazing feeling to see the crowd react the way that they did."

"I just enjoy myself. When you bring good energy into something, nine times out of 10 you can spread it. I don't go into anything knowing that, 'OK, I'm going to put this smile on my face and this is what's going to happen,'" he explains. "If I don't have a good time, I'm not going to smile. If I do have a good time, I will. And that's the thing, I try to put myself and surround myself with people and put myself in positions where no matter what I do, everything's going to have a positive outcome on all angles."

As for what he hopes audiences will take away from his story and audition? "I think I want people just to feel motivated and inspired," he says. "I want them to feel entertained too. I want people to feel a lot of things. But here's the thing: depending on if they do or they don't, regardless to me, I had a good time."

"If I win, it's cool. If I don't win, that's still cool," he adds. "I'm here for the experience. And if I so happen to win, that would be even better."



America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

