'AGT': Blind Singer with Autism Who Was Adopted by Her Teacher Earns Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer

Lavender Darcangelo tells PEOPLE that earning Heidi's Golden Buzzer felt like "walking on air without moving" — and says she's now going to "question all the things that I thought I couldn't do"

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein is a Staff Editor on the TV team for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand since 2017, working as an intern, digital news writer and Human Interest writer-reporter before recently transitioning to the TV team to help oversee and edit digital coverage. Her work has previously appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 10:00PM EDT
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 6" Episode 1806 -
Lavender Darcangelo. Photo:

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent has found its next Golden Buzzer — and judge Heidi Klum was the one doing the honors!

Tuesday's episode picked up with auditions after a brief holiday hiatus last week. While the episode was filled with a wide range of talented performers, it was the last act who ultimately stole the show.

Singer Lavender Darcangelo moved both the judges and audience with her story and impressive vocals — so much so that she received Heidi's coveted Golden Buzzer.

"I did not expect this to happen," Lavender, 27, tells PEOPLE about her big moment. "Ever since I was a little kid, my biggest dream was to record CDs, to sing in front of huge audiences and inspiring people. When Heidi gave me the Golden Buzzer, it felt like a sort of deja vu, because things like this already happened in my mind when I was four years old."

"I wanted to pinch myself because I thought I was just being 4 years old and lying on the couch again and daydreaming as usual!" she adds. "[My] audition for AGT was all a blur. It was like being numb or being beside myself — but in a good way — like walking on air without moving."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 6" Episode 1806
Lavender Darcangelo on 'AGT'.

Trae Patton/NBC

During her audition, Lavender — who was accompanied on stage by her dad Wil — revealed that she was blind and has autism.

"I've been singing since I was three years old, I didn't talk until I was 4 and a half," she explained, noting that she wanted to be on AGT because she has "a lot of dreams," including building a school where classes are tailored to the kids' interests.

Lavender also disclosed how Wil adopted her "later in life" after she attended an after-school music program that he created.

"Lavender and I met, she asked me to adopt her and I said, 'Well, I'm a member of a faculty, and that's not just how it works,'" Wil explained. "But several years goes by and she's having struggles and before you know it, she moved in with me and my husband Jamie the day we came home from our honeymoon. And so the year later, after that, she became our legal daughter."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 6" Episode 1806
Lavender Darcangelo with her dad Wil on 'America's Got Talent'.

Trae Patton/NBC

Lavender then performed a beloved Irene Cara song from a 1980 musical classic. The emotion behind her performance, combined with her impressive vocals, moved the judges to a standing ovation — but it was Heidi who pushed her Golden Buzzer.

Heidi, 50, tells PEOPLE exclusively about the performance: "As a child I lived for the movie Fame, so I loved that she was singing 'Out Here On My Own.' I immediately felt a connection with Lavender and I knew that I wanted to be her biggest cheerleader in this competition."

On Tuesday's episode, she gushed, "I feel like I just fell in love, This AGT journey is an amazing journey and I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line. What do you say? Let's do this!"

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" Episode 1806 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Klum, Lavender Darcangelo

Trae Patton/NBC

Following the moment, Lavender was brought to tears. "It makes me so relieved because I start thinking, 'Wow, what's possible out there for me?' It makes me question all the things that I thought I couldn't do," she tells PEOPLE. "If the world is willing to be accommodating and compassionate to me, then what more potential do I have that I don't know about? How far can I go when being authentic?"

Her dads, Jamie and Wil — who officially adopted Lavender in August 2017 when she was 22 — also tell PEOPLE via email they were surprised in the best of ways.

"We were stunned, to be honest. We really hadn’t allowed ourselves to think about what might happen. We knew that people would like her because people always do," they said. "But AGT has so many really talented people, it’s the biggest stage in the world. We were touched by their full acceptance of her."

"For us, it's a gift of validation for Lavender that she is free to live her most authentic life without judgment," they add. "It’s proof that she can be a musician, but also a homebody, and a person on the Autism spectrum, and someone who’d rather prioritize playing on a swing set over living up to the traditional expectations of the music industry. It means that she might now believe in herself one degree closer to the vast amount of belief we already have in her."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 6" Episode 1806
Heidi Klum on 'America's Got Talent'.

Trae Patton/NBC

Speaking to PEOPLE about her bond with Wil, the singer says her adoption came after her birth parents found her blindness and autism to be "challenging" and struggled "to deal" with her behavioral problems. However, Wil was quick to embrace them, which stood out to Lavender.

"I loved Wil right away because I felt like I did not belong anywhere, and people outside of [the program] were impatient and cross with me because of my disabilities. Everybody else around me made me feel I was insignificant for always coloring outside the lines," she explains. "I thought that there was a certain limit to people's compassion, but Wil didn't seem to have any limits."

Despite his and Jamie's unwavering support and love, Lavender still had self-doubts and disclosed to the judges that AGT was her favorite show "because it's about being different and ... I'm just not normal."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" Episode 1806 -- Pictured: Lavender Darcangelo

Trae Patton/NBC

Asked whether this moment has changed her perspective, Lavender says: "When Heidi gave me the Golden Buzzer, I was in shock because a small part of me realized, 'Wait, maybe I deserve this! Even though I'm so weird! My dad Wil had to help me with answering questions from the AGT judges, but maybe that’s okay! And maybe it’s a good idea that I want to create a school that starts off by kids and adults playing until they naturally find an interest! Maybe I’m normal?'"

"I am realizing that a lot of people who go on AGT have so many unique stories and it would mean a lot if my ideas helped them," she adds. "I want people to know that there is not a one-size fits all way of approaching life."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 4 1" Episode 1804 1801 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell on 'AGT'.

Casey Durkin/NBC

Lavender now joins the list of acts who have received a Golden Buzzer so far this season.

Those acts included Atlanta Drum Academy who earned host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer, blind singer Putri Ariani who earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer, dance group Murmuration who earned Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer and Mzansi Youth Choir, a group of singers from South Africa, who earned the show's first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer after performing a touching tribute to late AGT season 16 singer Nightbirde.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
How I Met Your Father
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Finale Ends with Major Cliffhangers — and Features 1 Unexpected Coupling
90 Day Kenny Confronts 'Pressure'
90 Day: Kenny Confronts 'Pressure' from 26-Years-Younger Armando to Embrace Fatherhood (Again!) at Age 60
CHARITY LAWSON
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Wants to Put an End to 'Foolishness' and Threatens to Take Back a Rose from 1 Man
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love Kirsten
90 Day Fiance, Holly and Wayne
90 Day: Holly and Wayne Met and Got Engaged in 3 Days — but He'll Have to Kick Her Mom Out of Bed to Have Sex
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
90 Day: Mary Has Never Met U.S. Boyfriend Brandan — but She's Tattooed His Name on Her Body '2 or 3' Times
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments'
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments' with Monthly Anniversaries
90 Day Fiance recap
'90 Day’s' Violet Calls Riley 'Old' and Ugly' While Keeping a Shirtless Pic of a Male 'Friend' on Her Phone
Kim K and Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Seen Talking at A-List Party: They're 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Source
The Bachelorette Charity Lawson with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodger
See JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Help Bachelorette Charity Find the Ken to Her Barbie (Exclusive)
Doubling Down with the Derricos': Deon and His Mom GG Struggle to Stay Strong Amid Her Cancer Journey
'Doubling Down with the Derricos': Deon and Mom GG Struggle to Stay Strong Amid Her Cancer Journey (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Will Both Return to 'RHONJ' Next Season Alongside All Castmates (Exclusive)
90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move
90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move — but There's an Ex Factor
Cleo and Christian's First Night Together Is Derailed After His 'Mixed Signals' and 'Backpedaling'
90 Day: Cleo and Christian's First Night Together Is Derailed After His 'Mixed Signals' and 'Backpedaling'
Jack Quaid Is 'Psyched' for His Mom Meg Ryan's Engagement to John Mellencamp
Jack Quaid on Growing Up in Hollywood: 'You Don't Realize Things Are Slightly Abnormal Until Later' (Exclusive)
90 Day: Jasmine Erodes Gino's Trust by Banning Ex Meetups 'Over My Dead Body' and Leaning into Sex Toy Talk
90 Day: Jasmine Erodes Gino's Trust by Banning Ex Meetups 'Over My Dead Body' and Leaning into Sex Toy Talk