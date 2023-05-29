A Connecticut woman lost part of her leg during a shark attack in Turks and Caicos, according to authorities.

The 22-year-old victim was visiting the Bone Yard dive site in Princess Alexandra National Park last week when she was "severely injured while snorkeling," according to a news release from the Department of Environment & Coastal Resources, Turks & Caicos.

“Immediately after the incident, at approximately 3:07 p.m., a call was made to the Police Control Room," the release read.

An employee at a nearby resort reportedly called authorities saying that the victim “had her leg bitten off by a shark,” according to ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

The injured tourist was “quickly transported” to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre to “receive emergency care,” officials said.

Additional details about the attack or the woman's current condition remain unknown.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Police, which is investigating, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Local authorities told ABC affiliate WTNH that the woman, who lost part of her leg, was on a private boat trip with a friend when the attack occurred.

“The calm, quick and measured response from one of our captains and office team meant that the victim was extracted from the ocean and dispatched in the ambulance in 15 minutes, saving them from a potentially life-threatening situation,” boat company Big Blue Collective said in a statement, per the outlet.

The victim, whom the outlet reported is a student at Yale University, was later airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blue Haven Resort told CBS News that the victim was not staying there, but rather “staying at another resort, on another boat, nowhere near our resort or marina.”

Only two unprovoked shark attacks have been confirmed in Turks and Caicos since 1749, according to the Florida Museum’s International Shark File.

"Though incidents such as these are highly unusual in the Turks & Caicos Islands, swimmers, snorkelers and divers and boat operators are reminded to exercise caution on the water," the Department of Environment & Coastal Resources said in a statement.

Multiple shark attacks have been reported in the United States in recent weeks.

Last week, a New Jersey teenager was bitten by a shark while surfing in Stone Harbor. The 15-year-old girl received just six stitches despite her concerns about losing her foot.

Earlier this month, two men in Florida were attacked by sharks in separate attacks in less than 36 hours, and a shark also bit a 13-year-old girl in the stomach while she swam with a friend in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Additionally, a 58-year-old man was hospitalized in April after a shark bit his right leg while surfing in Hawaii and a 10-year-old Colorado boy hospitalized in March after he was involved in a shark attack while vacationing in Mexico.

At least two people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year, as well. The first victim, a 16-year-old girl, was killed in an attack after she jumped in the water to swim with a possible pod of dolphins on the Swan River in Perth.

Earlier this month, a 46-year-old school teacher died after he was attacked while surfing near Baccanello.