U.S. Soldier Detained in North Korea After Allegedly Crossing the Border to Avoid Disciplinary Actions

Speaking to CBS News, a person who was in the same tour group said, "this man gives out a loud 'ha ha ha,' and just runs in between some buildings"

Published on July 18, 2023 03:25PM EDT
A U.S. soldier, not the one who was detained, stands outside of the Peace House, the venue for the planned summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a press tour at the southern side of the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea on April 18, 2018
A U.S. soldier on the southern side of the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea . Photo:

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

An American soldier has been detained in North Korea after crossing into the country from South Korea “without authorization,” the United Nations Command announced Tuesday.

According to U.S. officials, the soldier was part of a group touring the Joint Security Area which separates the two countries and is known to be heavily guarded by soldiers from both sides.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the organization said in a tweet.

Outlets including Associated Press and CBS News have identified the soldier as Private 2nd Class Travis King, who had reportedly just been released from a South Korean prison where he’d been held on assault charges.

King was being escorted to the U.S. to face additional disciplinary actions when he's alleged to have purposefully separated himself at the airport, AP reports, citing an anonymous U.S. official.

At that point, it appears King then joined the group touring the Joint Security Area before running over the border, according to AP.

The U.S. military in South Korea confirmed the news, saying in a statement to outlets including Reuters that the soldier “willfully and without authorization” crossed the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea.

Speaking to CBS News, a person who was in the same tour group as King said the incident happened quickly and claimed, "this man gives out a loud 'ha ha ha,' and just runs in between some buildings."

"I thought it was a bad joke at first, but when he didn't come back, I realized it wasn't a joke, and then everybody reacted and things got crazy," the witness added, per CBS.

South Korean and U.S. Army soldiers, wearing gray uniforms, gather during a rehearsal to mark the first anniversary of a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, on April 26, 2019

AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

The soldier's detainment marks the first American detainment in North Korea in nearly five years, AP reports.

The detainment also comes at a time of heightened tension between the U.S. and North Korea, which has been testing ballistic missiles in a move that's alarmed Western officials.

The U.S. State Department warns U.S. nationals not to enter the country "due to the continuing serious risk of arrest and long term detention of U.S. nationals."

In January 2016, 22-year-old University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of prison and hard labor for allegedly stealing a political propaganda poster from his Pyongyang hotel while on a tour of the country.

He was later released back into U.S. custody in a coma after being “brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime,” his family said in a statement in 2017. He died days after his release and return.

Last year, the White House negotiated for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has said his administration is continuing to fight for the release of another American imprisoned in Russia: former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been held since 2018 for alleged espionage.

