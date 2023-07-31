'American Pie' Star Seann William Scott Recalls Selling Churros at L.A. Zoo After Getting Paid $8K for Hit Comedy

Seann William Scott's comments that he was paid $8,000 to play Stifler in the original 1999 'American Pie' are resurfacing amid the SAG-AFTRA strike

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 31, 2023 05:56PM EDT
Seann William Scott and American Pie
Photo:

Vivian Zink/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Seann William Scott continued taking odd jobs in Los Angeles even after he filmed the first American Pie movie.

The actor's alleged $8,000 payday for his feature film debut as Steve Stifler in the original 1999 sex comedy came up during a 2022 interview with radio talk show host Rich Eisen. With the SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing, Scott's revelation resurfaced Saturday after the show shared a clip to YouTube of the actor, now 46, saying the sum proved "a lot of money at the time for me."

“I think so. I think — yeah, because I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like five grand, or maybe six," he said, after host Eisen expressed surprise at his salary. "I was like, 'Oh yeah, baby!’ "

“I don’t know what happened to the other $2,000, because then I ended up having to work at the L.A. Zoo," he added. "I was a churro guy. So maybe it was even less than $8,000.” 

A representative for Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Seann William Scott, Eden Riegel American Pie - 1999

Vivian Zink/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

American Pie earned $102.5 million at the domestic box office and $235 million worldwide following its release in July 1999 and was considered an instant success, given its $11 million budget, per Box Office Mojo. The film franchise that followed spawned three direct sequels that also featured Scott as Stifler, as well as the American Pie Presents spin-off series, which last released Girls' Rules in 2020.

“It was before [American Pie] came out," Scott told Eisen of his stint selling churros at the Los Angeles Zoo. "So I shot the movie, we’re waiting for it to come out. I got the Thunderbird - maybe I spent all of it on the Thunderbird, maybe it was like the entire $8,000 or $7,000, and then I had another odd job. And then I worked at the L.A. Zoo waiting for the movie to come out.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While it's unclear how Scott was compensated for American Pie 2 or American Wedding, The Hollywood Reporter reported back in 2011 that both he and castmate Jason Biggs negotiated $5 million paychecks to reprise their roles for 2012's American Reunion.

Interest in Scott's comments concerning his pay come as the ongoing actors and writers strikes against major Hollywood productions continue, bringing issues of pay disparity to the forefront of the entertainment industry. Devon Sawa recently recounted that he "never got paid a cent" for making a cameo appearance in 2011's Final Destination 5.

Seann William Scott attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"They didn't even tell me I was in it when they invited me to the premiere," he wrote in posts to Twitter that have since been deleted. "In the first contract for part one there was a section the stated they owned the footage and could use it in the future. I assumed for press. I was wrong."

Hollywood actors began striking at midnight on July 14, leaving most major productions at a standstill. Hollywood writers also been on strike since May; a number of independent productions continue to film after they were granted exemptions via SAG-AFTRA's interim agreement, which allows members to resume filming without violating strike terms.

Related Articles
Devon Sawa Stars In New Line Cinema's Supernatural Thriller "Final Destination"
Devon Sawa Claims He Wasn't 'Paid a Cent' for 'Final Destination 5' Cameo, Supports SAG Strike: Report
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Cancels 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary Concerts in 'Solidarity' with Hollywood Strikes
Why Prince Albert of Monacoâs Daughter Jazmin Is Hitting the Picket Lines for the Actorsâ Strike
Why Prince Albert of Monaco's Daughter Jazmin Is Hitting the Picket Lines in Los Angeles for SAG Strike
Jenna Ortega, Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey
Why Jenna Ortega and Matthew McConaughey Movies Can Still Film Amid SAG Strike
Will Smith Weighs in on SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'Itâs a Pivotal Moment for Our Profession'
Will Smith Weighs in on SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'It's a Pivotal Moment for Our Profession'
Russ Tamblyn attends the screening of Ã¢ÂÂPeyton PlaceÃ¢ÂÂ during the 2023
'West Side Story' Star Russ Tamblyn Recalls 1960 SAG Strike: 'Don't Sell Out Like Ronald Reagan' (Exclusive)
General view of the atmosphere outside the San Diego Convention Center during 2022 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2022 in San Diego, California.
How San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Is Still Happening Without Hollywood Stars amid SAG Strike
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys ... and You Didn't Listen'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys...and You Didn't Listen'
Fran Drescher attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza
Who Is Fran Drescher and How Did She Become SAG-AFTRA President? All About 'The Nanny' Star
Jon M. Chu
'Wicked' Director Says Movie Was 'So Close' to Finishing Before Strike: 'It's Been Very Painful'
EXCLUSIVE: Venus Williams is spotted during a photoshoot for Lacoste in New York City.
Venus Williams Poses in N.Y.C., Plus Lance Bass, Hailey Bieber, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and More
Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.
Shawn Mendes Strips Down in Spain, Plus Bebe Rexha in London, Cardi B, Offset and More
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency, Plus Jon Hamm, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and More
A sign reads 'SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA' as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles
SAG Strike Rules: What Hollywood Actors Can and Can’t Do Until a Resolution Is Reached
Hollywood on Strike: This TV Writer Has Been Juggling Side Gigs to Survive for Years.
Hollywood on Strike: This TV Writer Has Been Juggling Side Gigs to Survive for Years
Yellowstone promo photo
'Yellowstone' to Make Its CBS Debut Alongside Network's Revised Fall Schedule amid Strikes