The boys are back.



American Pie stars Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott reunited on set of their new DoorDash commercial, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The two are kicking off the "Summer of DashPass" — five weeks of deals starting on June 15 for members of DashPass (the company's program that offers $0 delivery fees).

“Whenever we get back together, it is like we never missed a beat," Biggs, 45, tells PEOPLE. "So this campaign, it was just like we literally picked up right where we left off, basically after the last movie. Seann and I have that really incredible back and forth with each other."



Jason Biggs DoorDash. doordash

In the commercial, Biggs opens the front door to happily accept packages from a DoorDash delivery man. “Ugh, this is going to be the best summer ever,” he says joyfully.

An agitated Scott, 46, quickly pops up behind the delivery man. “What did you just say,” he asks. “You better not be saying that this summer is going to better than the one we spent together, buddy. I mean the parties, the pranks,” he lists before whispering, “The wet stuff.”

“You lost me on that last one,” Biggs replies with furrowed brows. “But yeah, that was fun."

Scott takes a milkshake from Biggs’ hand and slurps it down. “That’s the second best thing that’s ever happened in my mouth. It’s like they’re making a bunch of little flavor babies in there,” he jokes.



Seann William Scott DoorDash. doordash

The pair played close buddies in American Pie, American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion, which premiered in 1999, 2001, 2003 and 2012, respectively. Biggs played Jim, the awkward main character who had an infamous scene with an apple pie, and Scott played bro Steve Stifler.

“We would take two or three months to film those movies in the spring and summertime and then they would come out the following summer. It was like summer camp for us, we would all get together and just have the best time of our lives," says Biggs.

Scott has similar happy memories. “I've been really fortunate to have some fun experiences throughout my career, but nothing compares to shooting those movies," he tells PEOPLE.

Their fun extended off-set too.



Scott recalled one instance from the '90s: “We finished American Pie 1, and [Biggs] asked me to go to a Dave Matthews Band concert, and let’s just say we partied a little bit. I have idea how we got home. I wish I could give you more details, but I'm sure you could use your imagination.”

AMERICAN PIE cast 1999. Vivian Zink/Universal/Everett

Now their summers are a little more relaxed. Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, have booked a trip to Austria with their two sons — Sid, 9, and Lazlo, 5. Scott plans to spend his in California with his wife, interior designer Olivia Korenberg.

American Pie also featured stars Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, Shannon Elizabeth, Eugene Levy and Jennifer Coolidge.

“I have so much love for everybody, really in all the projects that I've worked on, but I'm just very close to everybody in American Pie and it just makes me really happy just to see them doing different things," says Scott, "especially with Natasha, and Jennifer, and Eugene, just seeing them all thrive. It's awesome."

Summer of DashPass starts on June 15 and offers five weeks of exclusive deals for members — and yes, apple pie is on the menu. Each week has its own set of steals from fast food spots including Taco Bell, Wendy’s and Starbucks plus a bunch of discounts at stores like Walgreens, Dick’s Sporting Goods and 7-Eleven.

