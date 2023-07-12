'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Apologizes for Not Removing Hat While Singing National Anthem at Home Run Derby

Just a few months after winning season 21 of American Idol, it's understandable that Iam Tongi feels nervous performing for large crowds.

The musician sang the U.S. National Anthem during the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on Monday — and didn't take off his hat. Afterward, Tongi posted to social media and explained why he forgot to adhere to the symbolic gesture of respect for America.

"First try at singing the National Anthem. So nervous that it was in front of such a huge crowd. And apologize for being so nervous and forgot to take off the hat," the 18-year-old singer wrote in the description of the performance video on YouTube.

Tongi further detailed the misstep in a tweet posted on Tuesday. "Tens of thousands of people. I walk out and my uncle reminds me to remove my hat before I start singing. I remember. A few seconds later the nerves took in and didn’t remember until it was all done. I will try to do better next time," he wrote.

The sporting event, held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, was a home run hitting contest between eight Major League Baseball players. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays ultimately won the 2023 Home Run Derby.

In May, Tongi won American Idol and spoke to PEOPLE about how he planned to celebrate, joking that he was going to have "a couple drinks."

"No, I'm just kidding," he said at the time. "What I'm gonna do when I celebrate is I'm gonna go home and just spend time with my family."

Throughout the season, Tongi showed that family is everything to him. His mom watched every performance from the audience, and during his visit to his hometown of Kahuku, Oahu, he was lovingly embraced by his peers.

Iam Tongi winning American Idol. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

"It's crazy, all my Polynesian people out there just... they're always supporting, and when they come, they show out," he said. "They just cheer for everyone. Honestly, they cheer for everyone. They don't only cheer for me. My brother voted for Zachariah [Smith]!"

Tongi was up against contestants Megan Danielle — who ended up being the runner-up — and Colin Stough. And though they all had their eye on the prize this season, Tongi developed a friendship with each of them.

"Honestly, if it wasn't for these guys and all my family and our friends, I would… I don't know if I would stay humble because these guys taught me every day that I'm useless — I'm just kidding," he said with a laugh. "Honestly, we laugh a lot."

