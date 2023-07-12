'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Apologizes for Not Removing Hat While Singing National Anthem at Home Run Derby

"First try at singing the National Anthem. So nervous that it was in front of such a huge crowd," said the musician

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 02:25PM EDT
Iam Tongi sings the national anthem prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park
Iam Tongi performs in Seattle on July 10, 2023. Photo:

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty

Just a few months after winning season 21 of American Idol, it's understandable that Iam Tongi feels nervous performing for large crowds.

The musician sang the U.S. National Anthem during the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on Monday — and didn't take off his hat. Afterward, Tongi posted to social media and explained why he forgot to adhere to the symbolic gesture of respect for America.

"First try at singing the National Anthem. So nervous that it was in front of such a huge crowd. And apologize for being so nervous and forgot to take off the hat," the 18-year-old singer wrote in the description of the performance video on YouTube.

Tongi further detailed the misstep in a tweet posted on Tuesday. "Tens of thousands of people. I walk out and my uncle reminds me to remove my hat before I start singing. I remember. A few seconds later the nerves took in and didn’t remember until it was all done. I will try to do better next time," he wrote.

YouTube

The sporting event, held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, was a home run hitting contest between eight Major League Baseball players. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays ultimately won the 2023 Home Run Derby.

In May, Tongi won American Idol and spoke to PEOPLE about how he planned to celebrate, joking that he was going to have "a couple drinks."

"No, I'm just kidding," he said at the time. "What I'm gonna do when I celebrate is I'm gonna go home and just spend time with my family."

Throughout the season, Tongi showed that family is everything to him. His mom watched every performance from the audience, and during his visit to his hometown of Kahuku, Oahu, he was lovingly embraced by his peers.

IAM TONGI
Iam Tongi winning American Idol. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

"It's crazy, all my Polynesian people out there just... they're always supporting, and when they come, they show out," he said. "They just cheer for everyone. Honestly, they cheer for everyone. They don't only cheer for me. My brother voted for Zachariah [Smith]!"

Tongi was up against contestants Megan Danielle — who ended up being the runner-up — and Colin Stough. And though they all had their eye on the prize this season, Tongi developed a friendship with each of them.

"Honestly, if it wasn't for these guys and all my family and our friends, I would… I don't know if I would stay humble because these guys taught me every day that I'm useless — I'm just kidding," he said with a laugh. "Honestly, we laugh a lot."

Related Articles
Image
Barry Bonds Says He's Been 'Vindicated' and Argues He Belongs in the MLB Hall of Fame
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates defeating defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023
Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Says Russian Invasion, Becoming a Mom 'Made Me a Different Person'
Hoda Kotb Joins Shania Twain at Madison Square Garden for 'You're Still the One' Performance
Hoda Kotb Joins Shania Twain at Madison Square Garden for 'You're Still the One' Performance — Watch
Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves To Be Hit' Following Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle
Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves to Be Hit' After Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Patrick Mahomes Says Wife Brittany Is Key to His Success as Player and Parent (Exclusive)
Ryan Gosling's Performance of 'Barbie' Ballad Was His Idea, Mark Ronson Says
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Ballad Performance Was His Idea, Mark Ronson Says
Ed Sheeran performs
17 People at Pittsburgh Ed Sheeran Concert Taken to Hospital amid Extreme Heat
GAYLE, Taylor Swift
Gayle Says Taylor Swift Gave Everyone on the Eras Tour Matching Necklaces: She's a 'Lovely Human' (Exclusive)
Entrance sign for Rocky Mountain National Park.
Colorado Woman, 26, Dies After Falling 500 Feet While Free-Solo Climbing at National Park
Pentatonix attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
All About the Pentatonix Members' Spouses and Partners
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx 'Looked Healthy' on Chicago Golf Outing: 'He Was in Good Spirits' (Exclusive Source)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dadâs Victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dad's Victory: I'm 'Very Proud'
Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Nicki Minaj Shares Initial Reaction to 'Barbie' Movie: 'Nailed It'
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly
Carson Daly Misses Blake Shelton on First Day Back Filming 'The Voice': 'Everything's Fine'
Elina Svitolina who missed Harry Styles' concert to play in Wimbledon
Harry Styles Tells Elina Svitolina She Is 'Welcome at Any' Show After She Missed His Concert for Wimbledon
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the court after being defeated by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Wimbledon Crowd Boos Belarus' Victoria Azarenka After Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Declines to Shake Hands