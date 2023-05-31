After reports recently circulated insinuating Katy Perry is considering leaving American Idol, one of the latest season's contestants is speaking out in support of the pop star.

Throughout season 21, the "Teenage Dream" singer garnered backlash for criticizing contestants and was accused of "mom-shaming" one hopeful performer.

Oliver Steele, who finished in the top 8 of season 21, came to her defense on Instagram, sharing photos with Perry, 38, and writing about the "rumors" as well as his experience. "Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people," began his caption, posted Friday.

Oliver Steele and Katy Perry. Oliver Steele/instagram

He recalled "being nervous" throughout various points in in the season. "Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back," he wrote. "I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with."

Steele continued, "It’s one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at. Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist. She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable."

He expressed feeling like "a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my expectations."

Katy Perry. Eric McCandless/Getty

At the end of his caption, Steele wrote directly to Perry. "I dunno if you’ll see this, but I hope you stay on American Idol," he said. "You’re a guiding light, an incredible teacher. And you made me believe that I am my own hero. Thank you for everything."

Perry's first controversy of the season happened during auditions, when she joked that contestant Sara Beth Liebe — a mother of three children — had been "laying on the table too much."

Liebe, 25, accused Perry of "mom-shaming" in a TikTok and later quit the competition, though the "Firework" performer tried to convince her to stay. She later expressed gratitude toward the show and Perry, seemingly leaving on good terms.

Over the rest of the season, Perry was booed for the first time after advising that contestant Nutsa Buzaladze wear less glitter on stage and also garnered heat for lacking feedback for contestant Wé Ani following one of her performances.