Everything to Know About American Heartland, the New $2B Theme Park and Resort

Calling all thrill seekers!

Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or just an amusement park lover, get amped up because a $2 billion theme park is coming to town and it's comparable in size to Disney World.

Called the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, the entertainment destination will be constructed on a 1,000 acre property and located on United States grounds thousands of miles away from other major theme park hubs like Magic Kingdom in Florida or Disneyland in California.

The theme park will be situated in the southwest region of the country and is predicted to bring over 4.9 million guests to the area per year. In addition to the expected tourism boom as a result of the $2 billion investment, the project is slated to create an estimated 4,000 jobs as well.

Along with the theme park and resort, a 320-acre lodging experience — called Three Ponies RV Park and Campground — is being constructed in the vicinity, becoming the largest campground in the central U.S. While visitors will have the option to board in a cabin or RV, a 300-room hotel will also be bookable.

The development of the American Heartland will be built in stages, with the RV park and cabins in phase one and scheduled to open a year before the amusement park and resort. Elsewhere on the grounds, a film and television studio will also be included.

"Creating lifetime memories for generations to share forever," is the American Heartland tagline, per its website. The park — which was first announced on July 19, 2023 — is an affiliate of Mansion Entertainment Group, a brand comprised of creative production entities with a focus on family entertainment.

Read on for all the details on American Heartland Theme Park and Resort.



What is the theme of the American Heartland amusement park?

American Heartland

Aligning with the entertainment destination's very name, the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be — wait for it — “Americana-themed.” Guests will get to explore six distinctly American lands, each representing "the best of the American story."

Among the six lands are the Great Plains, Bayou Bay, BigTimber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis. As visitors navigate through the landmarks, they'll discover thrilling rides and entertaining shows within each.

"There is so much to celebrate about our country: its landscapes, its cultures and most importantly, its people," American Heartland Founder and Chief CreativeOfficer Gene Bicknell said in a statement. "No matter where you’re from, you’ll feel right at home at American Heartland.”

What attractions will the American Heartland theme park feature?

The American Heartland theme park will consist of classic amusement park rides, live shows, family activities and waterways. Plus, restaurant-quality food and beverages will be offered.

Each of the attractions will collectively create an “Americana-themed environment," per the press release. “American Heartland will be a place families can come together to create lasting memories, experience joy, laughter, imagination and wonder," Bicknell said.

Further details on attractions are to come.



Where will the American Heartland theme park be located in the United States?

American Heartland

The American Heartland theme park and resort will be located in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66 “at the crossroads of the heartland." According to American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite, the state is "an attractive location for a family entertainment destination."

Wilhite said the state was selected for the project due to its “business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts." An estimated 4,000 jobs are expected to come with the project.

Plus, the park will introduce "a new category of entertainment to the region, according to Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, a "long-term economic impact" that will be "transformative." New businesses are expected to be drawn to the surrounding area, in addition to the state at a whole.

Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state even further," added Bergstrom.



Who's creating the American Heartland theme park?

A team comprised of 20-plus former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers designed the American Heartland. Together, the creative team has over 500 years of Disney and Entertainment experience.

Joining them in constructing the 125-acre theme park include design firms whose portfolios include work on major theme park brands like Six Flags and Universal Studios, in addition to Disney Parks.

When is the American Heartland theme park opening?

American Heartland

The American Heartland theme park and resort is scheduled to open in 2026, though an exact date has yet to be announced. The RV park and cabins are already underway and are expected to open in spring 2025.

