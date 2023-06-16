American Man Arrested for Pushing 2 U.S. Tourists into Ravine at German Castle, Leaving 1 Dead

An American man is in custody after attacking two women near the historic Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany

By Michael Lee Simpson
Updated on June 16, 2023 02:08PM EDT

An American man is in custody for pushing two U.S. tourists off a bridge in Germany, leaving one dead and another seriously injured.

The incident occurred on June 14 at a scenic viewpoint near Neuschwanstein Castle, which served as the inspiration for the castle in Sleeping Beauty, reported Associated Press.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, came across two female tourists aged 21 and 22, while hiking along a trail, according to a police statement seen by AP.

“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect," police spokesman Holger Stabik added in the statement, per the outlet. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope.”

View of Neuschwanstein from the MarienbrÃÂ¼cke. A man attacked two women near the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle on Wednesday, seriously injuring one of them. The woman later died.
View of Neuschwanstein.

Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance

The attacker then tried to sexually assault the younger woman before also pushing her down the slope, reported CNN. Tragically, she later died from the injuries she sustained in the estimated 165-foot fall, the Bavaria police said in a statement issued Thursday, added the outlet.

A spokesperson from the Bavarian State Police told ABC News that all three individuals involved in the incident were U.S. tourists. German law prevents the authorities from releasing the details of the suspect and the victims at this time.

After the incident, the suspect was arrested by law enforcement. A bystander's video circulated online, shows police leading away a handcuffed man dressed in a T-shirt, jeans and baseball cap.

View of Neuschwanstein with the MarienbrÃÂ¼cke. A man attacked two women near the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle on Wednesday, injuring one of them so seriously. The woman later died

Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance

Eric Abneri, a University of Pittsburgh graduate who captured the footage told AP the man had visible scratches on his face.

“He did not say a single word. He didn’t open his mouth; he didn’t mumble,” Abneri told the outlet. “He just walked with the police and that was it.”

"I'm honestly absolutely stunned someone is still alive from this," he continued. "It is like falling from the top of an absolute cliff."

14 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: Neuschwanstein Castle near FÃÂ¼ssen in AllgÃÂ¤u, one of the most famous sights in Bavaria and Germany

Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance

Abneri added that the authorities also had to conduct "a very, very difficult rescue because of those cliffs and because the helicopter came mere feet above the tree line at the top of the hill."

The suspect made an appearance before a judge in the nearby town of Kempten on Thursday and is currently under investigation for murder, attempted murder and a sexual offense, reported the BBC. The judge also ordered the suspect to remain in custody while awaiting a potential indictment, added the outlet.

