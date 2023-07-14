America Ferrera Caps Off the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour with the Sweetest Look — That You Have to See from the Back

Well, isn't Ugly Betty looking gorgeous?

America Ferrera, star of the upcoming summer blockbuster Barbie, has been doling out some incredible red carpet looks. With the release of the movie just a week away, the film’s press tour has come to an end. Before the official close out, Ferrera ended it with a bang.

For her final stop, Ferrera rocked a tight-fitting red Alex Perry dress that hugged her curves perfectly. While a structured shoulder provided the dress an ounce of ‘80s nostalgia, the look was clean and modern. Paired with Ferrera’s naturally flowing locks and some matching red earrings, Ferrera looked like the true movie star that she is.

Then, bam! Ferrera turns around to reveal a stunning heart-shaped cutout spanning the length of her back. The cutout is tasteful but luxurious, adding to the dress’ opulence and providing a sweet sendoff to what has been an epic press tour.

America Ferrera. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The Superstore actress used her Instagram caption to thank her stylist Karla Welch, writing, “I ❤️ u @karlawelchstylist. Thanks for all the slay.”

Meanwhile, Welch also posted the eye-catching look, using her caption to commemorate the end of the press tour. “Seems like a perfect one to end on,” Welch wrote, before using the hashtag #istandwithsagandwgaandunionseverywhere.

Some of Ferrera’s celebrity friends quickly hopped in to celebrate the iconic fashion moment. “Just beyond,” Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross commented. Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling dropped a simple “Omfg.”

On Welch’s post, the outpouring of love continued. “WOW,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna commented. “Holy s---,” celebrity jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth commented. “Amazing.”

America Ferrera. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

While Ferrera may be dripping in luxury for this red carpet appearance, she certainly isn’t always dressed to the nines. On a recent Kelly Clarkson Show appearance, Ferrera told the story of one of the cast’s storied sleepovers. While her castmates may have brought out their nicest, sexiest pajamas, Ferrera went for a different approach.

“I am extremely competitive and nobody told me that it was a sexy Barbie sleepover,” Ferrera said. “So everybody was in, like, really pretty silky nightgowns, and I was in, like, the most grandma floral twin set you could imagine.”

Meanwhile, Ferrera is teasing just what we can expect from the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film.

"People don't have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that's the right vibe," Ferrera told PEOPLE exclusively. "Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else."