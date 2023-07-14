America Ferrera Caps Off the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour with the Sweetest Look — That You Have to See from the Back

Barbie hits theaters on July 21

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 04:07PM EDT
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera. Photo:

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Well, isn't Ugly Betty looking gorgeous?

America Ferrera, star of the upcoming summer blockbuster Barbie, has been doling out some incredible red carpet looks. With the release of the movie just a week away, the film’s press tour has come to an end. Before the official close out, Ferrera ended it with a bang. 

For her final stop, Ferrera rocked a tight-fitting red Alex Perry dress that hugged her curves perfectly. While a structured shoulder provided the dress an ounce of ‘80s nostalgia, the look was clean and modern. Paired with Ferrera’s naturally flowing locks and some matching red earrings, Ferrera looked like the true movie star that she is. 

Then, bam! Ferrera turns around to reveal a stunning heart-shaped cutout spanning the length of her back. The cutout is tasteful but luxurious, adding to the dress’ opulence and providing a sweet sendoff to what has been an epic press tour.

America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The Superstore actress used her Instagram caption to thank her stylist Karla Welch, writing, “I ❤️ u @karlawelchstylist. Thanks for all the slay.”

Meanwhile, Welch also posted the eye-catching look, using her caption to commemorate the end of the press tour. “Seems like a perfect one to end on,” Welch wrote, before using the hashtag #istandwithsagandwgaandunionseverywhere. 

Some of Ferrera’s celebrity friends quickly hopped in to celebrate the iconic fashion moment. “Just beyond,” Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross commented. Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling dropped a simple “Omfg.”

On Welch’s post, the outpouring of love continued. “WOW,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna commented. “Holy s---,” celebrity jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth commented. “Amazing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

While Ferrera may be dripping in luxury for this red carpet appearance, she certainly isn’t always dressed to the nines. On a recent Kelly Clarkson Show appearance, Ferrera told the story of one of the cast’s storied sleepovers. While her castmates may have brought out their nicest, sexiest pajamas, Ferrera went for a different approach

“I am extremely competitive and nobody told me that it was a sexy Barbie sleepover,” Ferrera said. “So everybody was in, like, really pretty silky nightgowns, and I was in, like, the most grandma floral twin set you could imagine.”

Meanwhile, Ferrera is teasing just what we can expect from the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film. 

"People don't have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that's the right vibe," Ferrera told PEOPLE exclusively. "Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else."

Related Articles
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
It's a Barbie World! See the Best Photos from the 'Barbie' Press Tour
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Embodies 'Enchanted Evening' Barbie in Vivienne Westwood for London Premiere
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Simu Liu Barbie
Simu Liu Says the Kens Worked Out While Barbies Had Sleepovers During Making of 'Barbie' Movie
Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul
Margot Robbie Says Her True-to Life Barbie Looks Are Dedicated to Fans: ‘It’s Very Fun!’ (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie Makes Outfit Change at European âBarbieâ Premiere Events in London
Margot Robbie Nails 2 Chic Barbie Looks at European Premiere Events in London
Barbie movie ISSA RAE
Issa Rae Says She Used Her Barbies to 'Fulfill Scenarios' Growing Up — Like 'Sex-Ed' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Press Tour Look Was Originally Modeled by Claudia Schiffer in the '90s
Margot Robbie Channels Barbie in Pink Versace Mini Dress Inspired by Claudia Schiffer's Look from 1994
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
Greta Gerwig Hopes Her Barbie Movie Launches a 'Bunch of Different' Barbie Movies (Exclusive)
Kate McKinnon on GMA, Barbie Movie still
Kate McKinnon Hilariously Details Creating Weird Barbie’s Marker-Covered Look: ‘It Was Very Exciting’
Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere
Every Last Piece of Dua Lipa's 'Barbie' Premiere Look Was Inspired by Her Mermaid Character — Even Her Manicure!
Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Plot Twist: Issa Rae Says She Actually Hates Barbie Pink: ‘I’ll Burn It All’
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Made Everyone on 'Barbie' Set Wear Pink One Day a Week (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
All the Amazing Outfits from the 'Barbie' Movie Premiere
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Says No One Told Her the ‘Barbie’ Sleepover Had a ‘Sexy’ Dress Code — and She Wore ‘Grandma’ PJs