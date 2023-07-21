America Ferrera Reveals Her Guilty Pleasure Is 'Not Showering for a Few Days': 'I'm Going to Regret Saying This'

'Oh my god, this is like a fever dream I had once,' America Ferrera said, as her 'Barbie' castmates offered guesses about her favorite cocktails and celebrities

Published on July 21, 2023 10:52AM EDT
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. Photo:

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

America Ferrera would happily stay out of the shower for a day or two if given the chance.

As the Barbie actress recently appeared alongside filmmaker Greta Gerwig and her costars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon for a Vanity Fair segment in which the group tested how well they know each other, Ferrera, 39, threw her castmates off when she tasked them with guessing what her major guilty pleasure is.

“No, it’s not food related,” Gerwig, 39, guessed, after 38-year-old Rae asked whether Ferrera’s guilty pleasure has to do with food. “I bet like a massage or something. Self care.”

“Or looking on [real estate company Redfin's website] and fantasizing about other lives,” McKinnon added.

“No, I don’t feel guilty about any of those things,” Ferrera said in response. “But my guilty pleasure would be — I’m going to regret saying this — it’s not showering for a few days.”

America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

Don Arnold/WireImage

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star's answer certainly drew surprise from her castmates; Robbie yelled "What? I never would have expected that," in response.

Ferrera appeared excited to play the game as she took her turn in the hot seat. “Oh my god, this is like a fever dream I had once," she said as she sat down in the chair to have her peers guess for answers. Her favorite cocktail? A spicy mezcal margarita. Her favorite icon as a kid? Bette Midler.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but America loves a game,’ Robbie told the camera.

Ferrera stands out among Barbie's cast simply because she's one of the few actresses in the new movie from Little Women writer-director Gerwig who does not portray a Barbie. Back in April, Ferrera's character was introduced as one of the movie's real-world humans alongside Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells and Jamie Demetriou as the film rolled out character posters for almost its entire cast.

A recent Los Angeles Times interview revealed that Ferrera's character works at Mattel in the movie; she even told the outlet that she never held any interest in portraying a Barbie in the highly-anticipated film.

America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

"People don't have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that's the right vibe," the Ugly Betty alumnus told PEOPLE of Barbie back in October. "Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else."

At the time, she shared that the movie — which also stars Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya and Dua Lipa — "is just awesome in the truest sense, and I'm so excited for people to share in that awesomeness."

"All of the craftsmanship is just awe-inspiring, and the sets themselves were magnificent and awesome, as was the wardrobe and the hair and the makeup," Ferrera said.

Barbie is in theaters now.

