Yes, That's America Ferrera's Real-Life Husband in 'Barbie': 'My Favorite and Forever Ken'

The actress's husband Ryan Piers Williams has a cameo as her character Gloria's husband in "Barbie"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
Published on July 24, 2023 12:03PM EDT
America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams brought their real-life marriage to Barbie Land.

The actress, 39, stars as the human Gloria in Barbie, an employee of Mattel and mom to teen Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) who helps Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie learn what it's like to be a woman in the real world.

Gloria's husband is shown in a few brief moments — mostly as he learns Spanish via Duolingo. He's played by Ferrera's actual husband, writer/actor Williams, 42.

Earlier this month, Ferrera posted a photo of herself smiling alongside Williams at the European premiere of Barbie in London, writing in the caption, "My favorite & forever Ken, you cute."

He also shared a photo from the event, adding in the caption, "I can’t wait for you all to see America in this film!"

Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera attend the European Premiere of "Barbie"
Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

After dating for five years, Ferrera and Williams got engaged in June 2010. A year later, the pair got married in June 2011 in Chappaqua, New York, at the home of her Ugly Betty costar Vanessa Williams.

According to The Cut, Barbie director Greta Gerwig wrote the part of Gloria after being a fan of Ugly Betty for years. (Gerwig co-wrote the script with her own real-life partner Noah Baumbach.)

Ferrera and Williams share son Sebastian Piers, 5, and daughter Lucia Marisol, 3.

In October, Ferrera told PEOPLE her kids had no clue mom and dad were starring in the blockbuster Barbie — which broke box office records over its opening weekend.

"They don't really have any context for it," she said at the time. "So one day [they might care]. But not now, they're still too young."

America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023
America Ferrera.

Don Arnold/WireImage

She and Williams recently posted photos of themselves protesting together amid the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

"New York is a union town," she wrote in one Instagram upload, smiling alongside Williams and Barbie costar Ana Cruz Kayne as they held "SAG-AFTRA on Strike" signs. Williams said in his post, "The energy was on fire today on the picket line in NYC! Proud to be in the fight for better contracts for my fellow SAG and WGA members!"

Barbie is in theaters now.

