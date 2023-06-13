America Ferrera Says No One Told Her the ‘Barbie’ Sleepover Had a ‘Sexy’ Dress Code — and She Wore ‘Grandma’ PJs

The cast revealed they had a slumber party together and though Margot Robbie and others wore "silky nightgowns," Ferrera says she did not

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 05:35PM EDT
America Ferrera
Barbie Castmates. Photo:

The Kelly Clarkson Show

America Ferrera didn’t get the memo about her sleepover’s dress code.

On Monday, Kelly Clarkson invited the Barbie cast on her eponymous talk show. Margot Robbie, who plays one of the Barbies in the upcoming film, dished about a sleepover that was organized by writer-director Greta Gerwig.

“We had a Barbie sleepover. It was as fun as it sounds,” Robbie, 32, told host Clarkson, 41.

“We all went to Claridge’s, which is a really gorgeous hotel in London,” she continued. “We all, like, shared beds, and, like, wore our pajamas, and ordered room service, and played games, and found out that, like, America is exceptionally competitive.”

Ferrera, 39, then replied saying she didn’t receive the dress code memo for the overnight shindig. “I am extremely competitive and nobody told me that it was a sexy Barbie sleepover,” she said.

Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“So everybody was in, like, really pretty silky nightgowns, and I was in, like, the most grandma floral twin set you could imagine,” the Ugly Betty star said.

Robbie explained that Ferrera’s ensemble was absolutely adorable.

“She somehow simultaneously looked like an old day but a 5-year-old at the same time. It was the cutest. I mean, she was the cutest little thing. You’d put, like, a toddler in to go to bed and then she was, like, rousing at us for not knowing the rules.”

Clarkson agreed with Ferrera’s aggressive gaming nature, adding, “If you’re not gonna compete, why are you here?” 

In October, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress opened up to PEOPLE about starring as Gloria in the highly anticipated film about the iconic Mattel doll.

"People don't have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that's the right vibe," she said. "Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else."

She added that ​​Barbie "is just awesome in the truest sense, and I'm so excited for people to share in that awesomeness."

She noted that her time on set was a dream come true and every detail was breathtaking. 

"All of the craftsmanship is just awe-inspiring, and the sets themselves were magnificent and awesome, as was the wardrobe and the hair and the makeup," she explained.

Barbie movie trailer

Warner Bros./YouTube

The mother of two, who shares two children with husband Ryan Piers, revealed that her kids have no idea she'll be starring in the upcoming Barbie movie.

"They don't really have any context for it," Ferrera told PEOPLE. "So one day [they might care]. But not now, they're still too young."

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21. 

Related Articles
TODAY -- Pictured: Amy Schumer on Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Amy Schumer ‘Can’t Wait’ To See ‘Barbie’ Movie After Dropping Out of Early Version for Missing Feminist View
Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie Lookalike Dolls
The 'Barbie' Movie Barbie Dolls Just Dropped — and All Eyes Are on Ryan Gosling's Ken
RYAN GOSLING as Ken
Ryan Gosling Jokes That 'Barbie' Fans' 'Hypocrisy Is Exposed': 'Nobody Cared About Ken'
Ryan Gosling, Ken Doll
Ryan Gosling Reacts to Barbie Fans Who Say He's 'Not My Ken': 'There Are Many Other Kens to Play With'
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer
Margot Robbie Vogue Shoot for Barbie
Margot Robbie on the Over-Sexualization of Barbie — and How She Inspired Girls to Dream Big
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Initially Considered for Barbie Role
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Considered for Barbie Role: 'She Is Barbie Energy'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage); Cindy Crawford lors du défilé haute couture de Chanel en janvier 1993 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Cindy Crawford Responds to Margot Robbie's Chanel Met Gala Dress That She Wore First: 'Love Seeing This'
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Ryan Gosling 'Doubted' His 'Ken-ergy' Before 'Barbie': 'They Conjured This Out of Me Somehow'
Zazie Beetz and Lady Gaga joker
Zazie Beetz Praises 'Joker' Sequel Costar Lady Gaga as 'Very Grounded' on Set: 'She’s Just Stefani'
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage); Cindy Crawford lors du défilé haute couture de Chanel en janvier 1993 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Wears Remake of Cindy Crawford's 1993 Chanel Gown to Met Gala: 'I Feel Really Great in It'
Barbie movie. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures; American actress and singer Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) as Dorothy Gale in 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Is the 'Barbie' Movie Somehow Connected to 'The Wizard of Oz' ? Fans Say Yes!
eva mendes wears ryan gosling Barbie tee on instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRkJwzPNKt/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Eva Mendes Wore a T-Shirt with Ryan Gosling as Ken on It: 'Got That Real Big Kenergy'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Ryan Gosling (L) and Margot Robbie pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Barbie" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Totally Barbie and Ken in Matching Pink Looks at CinemaCon