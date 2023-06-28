America Ferrera Pens Sweet 12th Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Husband Ryan Piers Williams: 'My Person'

The 'Barbie' star wed director Ryan Piers Williams in 2011

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 28, 2023 01:01PM EDT
America Ferrera Wishes Her Husband Happy Anniversary in Sweet Post: 'My Person and Home For 18 Years'
Photo:

America Ferrera/instagram

America Ferrera is celebrating a major milestone with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

The actress, 39, took to Instagram to commemorate their 12th wedding anniversary — and 18 years together — on Tuesday.

"My person. My home. Happy Anniversary. Sorry I was in the sky all day. Happy 18/12 years @ryanpierswilliams," the Superstore alum wrote via Instagram Story. "Happy Anniversary, My Love."

Although Ferrera was busy traveling to promote her new film, Barbie, on the big day, her beau surprised her with a gift once she landed at her destination. 

"And of course I arrive in Australia to gorgeous anniversary flowers because you are a King @ryanpierswilliams," she captioned a selfie of herself posing with the colorful bouquet. 

In a third post, she shared a throwback photo of the couple cutting their wedding cake at their reception. 

The pair met when Williams cast her in a student film at the University of Southern California, Ferrera's alma mater. The couple got engaged in June 2010, and wed the next summer.

The ceremony was “an intimate setting amongst close friends and family,” Ferrara's rep told PEOPLE at the time. “The bride wore a dress by Amsale’s Christos label and Fred Leighton earrings.”

Wedding guests included Ferrera's former Ugly Betty costars Vanessa Williams and Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Blake Lively.

In 2020, Ferrera, who shares son Sebastian, 5, and daughter Lucia, 3, with Williams, also gushed over her beau to mark 15 years together. "You have always felt like home to me @ryanpierswilliams since our first 9-hour-meeting over enchiladas & refried beans. I love our crazy adventure in this life together," she wrote via Instagram. "Thank you for choosing me every day. I choose you too. Here's to the next 15."

On her wedding anniversary, Ferrera kept busy on her third day of promoting Barbie, which also stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. "Barbies down under," Ferrera captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

America Ferrera Wishes Her Husband Happy Anniversary in Sweet Post: 'My Person and Home For 18 Years'
America Ferrera and her wedding anniversary flowers on June 27, 2023.

America Ferrera/instagram

Last year, the star teased her role in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie.

"People don't have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that's the right vibe. Whatever you think it is, it's not that. It's something else," she told PEOPLE. "All of the craftsmanship is just awe-inspiring, and the sets themselves were magnificent and awesome, as was the wardrobe and the hair and the makeup."

Noting that Gerwig, 39, "would be not happy with me" if she disclosed her role, she added that Barbie "is just awesome in the truest sense, and I'm so excited for people to share in that awesomeness."

