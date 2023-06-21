Twin Brothers Are Poised to Become Top NBA Draft Picks — and They'll Enter the League in Style (Exclusive)

On Thursday, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a pair of identical twin brothers will await a series of decisions that will set the course for the rest of their lives.

Amen and Ausar Thompson, 20, are two of the most highly-regarded prospects in the 2023 NBA draft. The twins from San Leandro, Calif., who skipped their senior year of high school to play in the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta, could make history as the first pair of siblings ever to become top 10 picks.

“I've been looking forward to this day since earlier than I can remember,” Amen says in a recent interview with PEOPLE. “I mean, I've watched every draft. I’m super excited for the opportunity to be in this position.”

Ausar agrees, telling PEOPLE, “It's a big moment in my life, and I've been dreaming about this since I was young.”

Wherever they get selected, one thing is certain: The Thompson twins will be among the best dressed players at the draft. The brothers collaborated with American Express and famed stylist of top NBA players, Waraire Boswell, to create custom suits for draft night. That same night, jackets created out of the designs for the twins’ suits will be available for purchase for American Express cardholders.

“It did make you feel closer, like, ‘man, we're making our suits, this is kind of crazy,’” Amen says. “It's been a fun experience. It's been great working with them — working with Amex to create the suit for the big day.”

Ausar says Boswell is “very intelligent in what he does,” noting the excitement surrounding the creative process that went into the design of his suit.

“He showed us a couple of designs, we got to comment, pick things we liked. It was a very collaborative process, so I enjoyed it,” he says.

With draft night rapidly approaching, Ausar says it’s both a culmination of the twins’ hard work but also the beginning of their next journey.

“I envision draft night being a joyful night,” he says. “Being surrounded by families, friends, and just, you know, the next chapter to the ultimate goal.”

