Twin Brothers Are Poised to Become Top NBA Draft Picks — and They'll Enter the League in Style (Exclusive)

The identical twins, who partnered with Waraire Boswell and Amex to create custom suits for the big night, said they have dreamed about joining the NBA since they were young

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 02:50PM EDT
Amen and Ausar Thompson American Express draft event photos
Photo:

Ari Skin

On Thursday, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a pair of identical twin brothers will await a series of decisions that will set the course for the rest of their lives.

Amen and Ausar Thompson, 20, are two of the most highly-regarded prospects in the 2023 NBA draft. The twins from San Leandro, Calif., who skipped their senior year of high school to play in the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta, could make history as the first pair of siblings ever to become top 10 picks.

“I've been looking forward to this day since earlier than I can remember,” Amen says in a recent interview with PEOPLE. “I mean, I've watched every draft. I’m super excited for the opportunity to be in this position.” 

Ausar agrees, telling PEOPLE, “It's a big moment in my life, and I've been dreaming about this since I was young.”

Amen and Ausar Thompson American Express draft event photos

Ari Skin

Wherever they get selected, one thing is certain: The Thompson twins will be among the best dressed players at the draft. The brothers collaborated with American Express and famed stylist of top NBA players, Waraire Boswell, to create custom suits for draft night. That same night, jackets created out of the designs for the twins’ suits will be available for purchase for American Express cardholders.

Amen and Ausar Thompson American Express draft event photos
Amen and Ausar Thompson, Waraire Boswell.

Ari Skin

“It did make you feel closer, like, ‘man, we're making our suits, this is kind of crazy,’” Amen says. “It's been a fun experience. It's been great working with them — working with Amex to create the suit for the big day.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amen and Ausar Thompson American Express draft event photos

Ari Skin

Ausar says Boswell is “very intelligent in what he does,” noting the excitement surrounding the creative process that went into the design of his suit.

“He showed us a couple of designs, we got to comment, pick things we liked. It was a very collaborative process, so I enjoyed it,” he says.

Amen and Ausar Thompson American Express draft event photos

Ari Skin
Amen and Ausar Thompson American Express draft event photos

Ari Skin

With draft night rapidly approaching, Ausar says it’s both a culmination of the twins’ hard work but also the beginning of their next journey.

“I envision draft night being a joyful night,” he says. “Being surrounded by families, friends, and just, you know, the next chapter to the ultimate goal.”

Related Articles
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
WNBA Star Arike Ogunbowale Signs Autograph After Getting Ejected From Game
Lynn Williams Makes World Cup Roster
A Year After 'Devastating' Injury, Gotham FC's Lynn Williams Named to World Cup Roster (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Wyndham Clark kisses the trophy after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
'Honor My Mom': Wyndham Clark's Mom Introduced Him to Golf Before 2013 Death — Now He's U.S. Open Champ (Exclusive)
Zak Herbstreit
Ohio State Football Player Zak Herbstreit, Son of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Is Hospitalized
Kaley Cuoco's ex husband Carl Cook engaged
Karl Cook Engaged Nearly 2 Years After Splitting with Kaley Cuoco: 'Deep Happiness and Love'
WE Star Daria Berenato Recounts Coming Face to Face with Stalker Who Tried to Abduct Her
WWE Star Daria Bernato Recounts Coming Face to Face with Stalker Who Tried to Abduct Her: 'Fight or Flight'
Chris Paul #3 of Team LeBron walks onto the court during NBA All Star Practice as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chris Paul Says He's 'Grateful' After Suns Trade: 'Gotta Move Forward and See What's Next' (Exclusive)
Ray Anthony Lewis III
Ray Lewis' Son Was Administered Narcan Before His Death: Police Report
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Unveils and Dedicates Basketball Court in Compton to Kobe and Gianna
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (53) interviewed during day 4 of New England Patriots training camp
New England Patriots Player Jack Jones Arrested for Bringing Guns in Carry-on Luggage
Conor McGregor
New Conor McGregor Video Allegedly Shows Him Take Woman Into Bathroom Where She Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders Reveals 3rd Sport He Could've Played Professionally After Starring in NFL and MLB (Exclusive)
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game, UFC Star Denies Allegations
Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during Game Six of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 14, 1998
Michael Jordan’s 'Flu Game' Sneakers He Once Traded to Ball Boy Sell for $1.38 Million
Aja Wilson, Joe Biden
WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip
Patrick Gasienica of the United States reacts during ski jumping men's team at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022
Olympic Ski Jumper Patrick Gasienica Dies After Motorcycle Crash at 24