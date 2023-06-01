Amber Riley on Life After Breaking Off Engagement: The Breakup Won't 'Stop Me From Finding Love'

Amber Riley is choosing herself.

The Glee alum, 37, opened up about her split from her fiancé Desean Black in a recent cover story for xoNecole, and shared how she's going forward.

“The breakup was never going to stop me from finding love. Or at least trying,” Riley said. “I don’t owe anybody a happily ever after.”

“People break up. It happens. When it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was terrible, hunny. I had to get the f--- up out of there,” she explained. She revealed how when “you find happiness," one should "enjoy it and work through it."

Riley also confirmed that she now has a boyfriend of eight months.

Paras Griffin/Getty

In March 2022, The Masked Singer season 8 winner revealed she and Black were no longer an item while promoting her Lifetime Original Movie Single Black Female on the Nice & Neat podcast.

"I am a single Black female. I am, I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie," she said on the podcast, referring to the Lifetime TV movie she costarred in that's inspired by 1992's stalker film Single White Female.

She explained that the breakup was "amicable." Riley added, "I wish him the best."

"I don't have anything horrible or bad to say," she continued.

The pair got engaged in 2019, with Riley telling PEOPLE that the proposal and engagement "definitely took me by surprise." At the time, she also told her followers in a since-deleted Instagram post, "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."



"I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black," she continued. "I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! What God has joined together, let no man separate. #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."

