Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'

In her first Instagram post since December 2022, Amber Heard reflected on her recent return to the spotlight at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 03:37PM EDT
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard speaks onstage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023, in Taormina, Italy. Photo:

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Amber Heard has returned to the spotlight — and social media.

On Friday, the actress shared a photo of herself smiling while onstage at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, which she attended last weekend to promote her movie In the Fire.

The appearance was Heard's first at a film festival since her contentious defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, which transpired from April 11 through June 1, 2022.

"Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire," Heard, 37, captioned the post, which was her first on Instagram since December 2022.

"Yes. There she is ✨," read a comment from Luca Calvani, who costars with Heard in the thriller and also appeared at the festival alongside Heard and their director, Conor Allyn.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Heard faced off against Depp, 60, last spring in a defamation trial the Edward Scissorhands actor brought against her, in which a seven-person jury reached a verdict that largely sided with Depp, though Heard won one of her three counterclaims.

Speaking with Deadline on Saturday at the premiere of In the Fire, Allyn said he's "so happy" that while Heard "went through something so awful," the experience "didn’t change her as a person."

"She’s still the shining light ... and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole, well, I can’t imagine it," the director added.

Calvani had similar words for the actress, telling Deadline, “Anyone that suffers that sort of ordeal and is able to overcome it with grace, no matter what side you’re on, no matter what you believe or which social media [outlet] you plug into or whatever your hashtags are, you have to give credit for the incredible journey this woman has been through, and she can teach us all a couple of things as far as resilience and courage.”

Amber Heard and Conor Allyn attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard and Conor Allyn attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023, in Taormina, Italy.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Allyn also spoke to PEOPLE at the Italy-based festival, where he said Heard "has an incredibly bright future ahead" and spoke about how impressed he was with her performance in his thriller.

"I think In the Fire showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of and it’s something we are very excited to release to the public," he added. "I think it will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback."

Additionally, Allyn told PEOPLE that he can envision the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress directing films one day.

"As a director, I never look for more competition than there already is. But Amber absolutely has the ability and the intelligence and the charisma to direct or to write if she wants to," he said.

Related Articles
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Team Talks Her 'Resilience' After Johnny Depp Trial: 'It Didn't Change Her'
Amber Heard and Conor Allyn attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Director Says She 'Has an Incredibly Bright Future Ahead' (Exclusive)
Amber Heard Attends Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Attends Taormina Film Festival for Her Movie 'In the Fire' 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Says New Film Is 'About Love' at First Movie Premiere Since Johnny Depp Trial (Exclusive)
Amber Heard attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Amber Heard to Make First Major Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial at Film Festival in Italy
Johnny Depp performing live with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen as Hollywood Vampires at Zenith concert hall in Paris on June 25th 2023
Inside Johnny Depp's Paris Concert After Amber Heard's Return to the Red Carpet in Italy (Exclusive)
Amber Heard after paying the debt she had with Johnny Depp in Madrid. 14 June 2023
Amber Heard Spotted Smiling in Spain After Paying $1M Settlement to Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Pays Johnny Depp $1 Million Settlement 1 Year After Trial, Depp to Donate It to 5 Charities
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict 1 Year Later: A Look Back at the Outcome and What's Next for the Exes
EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard seen going for a run near her now home in Madrid, Spain. 05 May 2023 Pictured: Amber Heard. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Amber Heard Spotted on a Run in Spain 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial: Photos
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Breaks Silence on Moving to Spain After Johnny Depp Trial: 'I Love Living Here'
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp 'Excited' for Comeback, Amber Heard Has 'New Energy' 1 Year After Trial Began: Sources (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Supporters Protest Cannes Film Festival for Inclusion of Johnny Depp Movie
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Spotted in Madrid as Johnny Depp Premieres His 'Comeback' at Cannes Film Festival
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Speaks at Cannes About His 'Comeback' After Amber Heard Trial: 'I Never Went Anywhere'