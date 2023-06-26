Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Director Says She 'Has an Incredibly Bright Future Ahead' (Exclusive)

'In the Fire' director Conor Allyn tells PEOPLE that the indie film will serve as 'a platform for a hell of a comeback' for the actress

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Alina Trabattoni
Updated on June 26, 2023 01:34PM EDT
Amber Heard and Conor Allyn attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard and director Conor Allyn at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023, in Taormina, Italy. Photo:

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Amber Heard has a "comeback" movie on her hands, the film's director says.

The indie movie In the Fire, a thriller starring Heard as a psychiatrist in the 1890s, had its world premiere at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy over the weekend.

The actress, 37, several of her costars, and director Conor Allyn attended the festival, posing together on the red carpet and speaking to the press and festival-goers about the project, which completed filming in March 2022, months before her Virginia defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp began.

“Amber has an incredibly bright future ahead," Allyn told PEOPLE at the Taormina Film Festival. "I think In the Fire showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of and it’s something we are very excited to release to the public."

"I think it will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback," he adds.

Allyn says he can envision Heard directing films one day.

"As a director, I never look for more competition than there already is. But Amber absolutely has the ability and the intelligence and the charisma to direct or to write if she wants to," he says.

Luca Clavani, Conor Allyn and Amber Heard attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Luca Clavani, Conor Allyn and Amber Heard at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023, in Taormina, Italy.

 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There are a lot of different talents involved in making a movie ... but most of all you need to be able to tell a story, to find the interesting elements, whether it is in the character or in the story as a whole, and to understand the entirety of what’s happening. And she gets that," says Allyn. "I can see her directing."

In In the Fire, Heard plays a psychiatrist named Grace who ventures to treat a child in Colombia at a time when psychiatry was not a respected science. A synopsis adds, that while Grace "tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her 'cure' becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens and, perhaps, even from himself."

Heard told PEOPLE at the film's premiere that it's "a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love."

Amber Heard's film In The Fire to premiere at Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard in In the Fire (2023).

"It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has," she said. "I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love."

Allyn says Heard "had an immediate connection with this character and her skills and talents and intelligence but also her flaws; she could bring them to life in a way no one else could."

He also recalls how the actress shared the same passion he had for the film throughout the production. The cast of In the Fire also includes Eduardo Noriega, Lorenzo Mcgovern Zaini, Yari Gugliucci and Luca Calvani.

"People don’t do indie films for the paycheck, they do it out of passion. Your job as a director is to get everyone as excited as you are. With Amber I had a partner who had the same passion for the role and for the movie and the story itself," he says.

Luca Calvani, Eduardo Noriega, Amber Heard, Conor Allyn and Yari Gugliucci attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

"As soon as she signed onto the movie, she dove in head first doing the research. ... Then when we got onstage, to have your movie star be that passionate, it really sets a tone for everyone that works on the movie, when the person at the top of the call list is arriving early, staying late, doing extra rehearsals."

"She knew every line by heart, and she knew everyone else’s lines too, and she knew all the research behind it," says Allyn. "It allows us to jump right in and make so much more of the movie than just the words we started with. You’re really lucky on any movie to have something like that."

Related Articles
Amber Heard Attends Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Attends Taormina Film Festival for Her Movie 'In the Fire' 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Says New Film Is 'About Love' at First Movie Premiere Since Johnny Depp Trial (Exclusive)
Amber Heard attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Amber Heard to Make First Major Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial at Film Festival in Italy
Amber Heard after paying the debt she had with Johnny Depp in Madrid. 14 June 2023
Amber Heard Spotted Smiling in Spain After Paying $1M Settlement to Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Pays Johnny Depp $1 Million Settlement 1 Year After Trial, Depp to Donate It to 5 Charities
Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Johnny Depp Reflects on 'Horrible Period' in Behind-the-Scenes Video from Cannes: 'I Didn't Go Nowhere'
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023
Johnny Depp Has 'Moved On from Last Year' as He Turns 60 amid New Projects: He Is 'Happy' (Exclusive)
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Breaks Silence on Moving to Spain After Johnny Depp Trial: 'I Love Living Here'
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Speaks at Cannes About His 'Comeback' After Amber Heard Trial: 'I Never Went Anywhere'
amber heard
Amber Heard Smiles While Stepping Out in Madrid After Moving Overseas Post-Trial: Photos
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict 1 Year Later: A Look Back at the Outcome and What's Next for the Exes
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Spotted in Madrid as Johnny Depp Premieres His 'Comeback' at Cannes Film Festival
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Supporters Protest Cannes Film Festival for Inclusion of Johnny Depp Movie
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp 'Doing Fantastic' After Cannes Appearance: 'He Is Much Happier' Now, Says Source (Exclusive)
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp 'Excited' for Comeback, Amber Heard Has 'New Energy' 1 Year After Trial Began: Sources (Exclusive)