Amber Heard Breaks Silence on Moving to Spain After Johnny Depp Trial: 'I Love Living Here'

Amber Heard is perfectly content in Spain.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress, 37, relocated to Madrid, Spain, months after her Virginia defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp ended with a verdict on June 1, 2022.

In a brief video circulating on TikTok, Heard answers questions from local reporters on the sidewalk, saying in Spanish, "I love Spain so much." When they asked if she plans on staying, she replied, "Yes, I hope so. Yes, I love living here."

Saying goodbye to the people filming her, Heard said, "I hope you are well, ciao. And thank you, nice to meet you."

After being asked if she has movie projects on the horizon, she confirmed that she does, adding, "I move on. That's life."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Heard "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" after the trial. Heard, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, "has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy," said the source.

JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP/Getty

"The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," the source added. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated. This is all behind her now, though."

"She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves," the source said.

In December, Heard revealed that she and Depp reached a settlement and dropped their appeals to the Virginia verdict.

She wrote in a statement that month, "It's important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward."

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," Heard continued. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."



Earlier this month, Depp, 59, was applauded as his French-language film Jeanne Du Barry opened the Cannes Film Festival, signing autographs before walking the red carpet. He later got emotional as the film received a standing ovation after its screening.

Johnny Depp at Cannes Film Festival. Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

During a press conference at the festival in France, Depp was asked about returning to movies after the highly publicized trial and whether he feels "boycotted by Hollywood."

"Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself," he said.

Added Depp, "I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go nowhere. I've been sitting around."

