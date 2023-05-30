Amber Heard Is All Smiles at a Book Fair in Madrid: See the Photo

Amber Heard has been spending time in Madrid, Spain's capital city, as the one-year anniversary of the end of her controversial civil trial with Johnny Depp approaches

Updated on May 30, 2023 03:28 PM
Amber Heard, amidst personal challenges, ventures out to explore her newfound home in Spain
Photo:

Lagencia Press / BACKGRID

Amber Heard is keeping it low-key in Spain.

On Sunday, Heard, 37, was spotted smiling as she shopped at a book fair in Madrid, Spain's capital city, where she appeared to carry three canvas bags full of books away from the event.

The Aquaman actress was seen wearing a casual all-black outfit while shopping at the book fair, matching black leggings and a tee shirt with black sneakers, a visor and a purse slung around her waist.

Heard appeared to be in good spirits as she attended the book fair with a friend and could be seen smiling throughout the event, as shown in additional photos published by Page Six.

The actress has been spotted in Madrid more than once in the last month after she relocated to Spain with her with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige in the wake of last summer's controversial defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which reached its conclusion on June 1, 2022.

Amber Heard heads to the Madrid Book Fair alongside a trusted friend.

Lagencia Press / BACKGRID

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Heard "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" after the trial, adding that she "gets more privacy" living in Spain. The actress was previously spotted out for a run in Madrid and seen again during a separate outing earlier in May.

"The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," the source explained at the time. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."

The source also added: "This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."

Heard's outings in Madrid also came around the same time as supporters of hers publicly criticized the Cannes Film Festival for its decision to open this year's festival with the premiere of 59-year-old Depp's new movie Jeanne du Barry.

A number of pro-Heard fan accounts on social media were using the hashtag #CannesYouNot to protest online about Depp's inclusion in the major industry event around the festival's start on May 16, while journalist Eve Barlow posted a message using the hashtag and added, "Cannes seem proud of their history supporting rapists and abusers." Heard's sister Whitney "liked" the post on Instagram.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty ; Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

The person behind the Twitter page @LeaveHeardAlone, identified as Rebecca, told Variety on May 16 that they felt Depp's inclusion in the festival "feels like a slap in the face," adding that the online criticism intended to highlight the "larger issue of men accused of abuse being protected and insulated by the film industry."

The jury's verdict ordered Heard to pay $10.35 million in damages. Heard and Depp reached an agreement in December that she would pay Depp $1 million, which he would then donate to several different charities.

Before the ex-couple agreed on a settlement, a source told PEOPLE in November that Heard was spending most of her time living in Europe, where she was "able to just be a mom there."

That source added at the time, "The trial was exhausting for her. She missed her little girl. She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time."

