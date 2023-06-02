'The Challenge' 's Amber Borzotra Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend Chauncey Palmer

The couple competed together on 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' and announced their pregnancy in January

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on June 2, 2023 12:13 AM
Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer
Photo:

Amber Borzotra/Instagram

Amber Borzotra is starting the new month off with some big news!

On Thursday, The Challenge: Double Agents winner and Big Brother alum, 35, took to Instagram to announce that she and her partner Chauncey Palmer welcomed their first baby together.

"Sunny Fox Palmer ☀️ 5•29•23 Welcome to the world baby girl!" wrote Borzotra alongside a photo of the trio smiling as she held on to the sleeping newborn in her arms.

Borzotra won Double Agents in 2020 before she went on to partner with Palmer on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which aired in 2022. Many of their castmates took to the comment section to gush about the newborn and extend congratulatory messages.

Tommy Bracco wrote, "STOP IT RIGHT NOW SUNNY IS PERFECT!!!!!!!! Congratulations mommy and daddy!!!!!!!!!! Love you all!!!!" Nurys Mateo added, "Oh my goodness god bless her!! Congrats you two, sending nothing but love & blessings your way 🙏🏽♥️."

Prior to announcing their pregnancy news in January, Borzotra reflected on their love story in an Instagram post in September.

"Recently we celebrated one whole year together and I couldn't be more blessed to have this amazing human in my life 24/7," she wrote. " I literally fell in love with someone that I had no intentions of falling for and it's honestly the most beautiful kind of love. No forcing chemistry, just pure, raw connection that is created on its own 🤍."

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer

Paramount+

She added, "Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face @c.palmerofficial 😁 I love you! 🫂," to which Palmer responded in the comment section by writing, "I love you too can’t wait for more years to come❤️."

