Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Hundreds of T-Shirt Dresses for Summer — These Are the 8 Best Deals

Trends come and go as quickly as the seasons do, and with summer in full swing, it’s time to delve into your closet and refresh your collection of staple pieces — including your summer dresses. Casual pieces you can dress up or down are paramount and is any wardrobe truly complete without at least a couple of T-shirt dresses? 

If you’re looking to stock up, Amazon quietly dropped the prices on hundreds of T-shirt dresses, just in time for the start of summer. There are tons of options to choose from, whether you’re looking for a mini dress, a maxi option, an oversized fit, and more. Plus, prices start at just $12. 

T-Shirt Dresses on Sale at Amazon

In need of a classic staple that’s easy to throw on? Look no further than the Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress, which has prices that start at just $15. This maxi dress is made from 95 percent rayon and five percent elastane, so the fabric is soft and breathable. It’s fitted through the chest and waist and flares down to the hemline — so, even though it’s long, your shape won’t be lost in the material, and you can pull it on easily.

The dress is available in 14 colors and patterns, including solid hues like gray, navy, and light camel, as well as prints, including black and white stripes. Sizes range from XS to XXL and is machine washable (just lay it flat to dry), so there’s no need to take a trip to the dry cleaner.

One five-star reviewer called it the “most flattering dress” and wrote, “The fit is spot on. The length is perfect for us tall ladies. The material is not clingy, and sways with you when you move.” Another shopper wrote, “I have purchased seven(!) different colors and patterns of this dress. The fabric is soft, it fits without being clingy or baggy, and it looks good as new after washing.”

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $14.80–$32.10 (orig. $26.90–$32.10); amazon.com

You don’t need a belt or tie to make the Merokeety Tie Waist T-Shirt Mini Dress look great; the attached tie waist is sewn in and emphasizes your curves seamlessly. The dress is perfect for a casual occasion, thanks to the crew neckline, knee-length skirt, and rolled short sleeves; the ruched skirt, cinched waist, and front tie allow you to dress it up, too.

It’s made from a rayon and spandex blend, so it’s a lightweight fabric, and it’s available in sizes S–XL in 24 solid colors, including coffee, teal, plum, and red. Feel free to machine or hand wash it cold, and then hang it up to dry. 

Plus, the highly rated mini dress is 20 percent off right now. One reviewer called it an “impressive dress for not a lot of money. They added, “The length is good, and the ruching disguises any tummy issues. This dress is really quite great, and I'm trying to rationalize why I shouldn't order more in other colors.” An additional happy customer enthused, “This dress looks great, feels great, and [it] is a must-buy!”

Amazon MEROKEETY Women's Short Sleeve Crew Neck T Shirt Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Tie Waist T-Shirt Mini Dress, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Then there is the Popyoung Casual Boho T-Shirt Dress, which has earned more than 12,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, and it is marked down, with prices starting at $17. It has loose short sleeves, a rounded neckline, and a flowy skirt that comes to above the knee. It’s available in sizes S–3XL and a whopping 45 colors and patterns, some of which include solid red, black with white flowers, blue tie dye, and a purple floral print.

One shopper remarked, “The fabric is super soft, lightweight, and flows.” They explained that they were so impressed with their “new summer favorite” dress that already ordered a second one. Another reviewer called it “great value for the price,” as “it fits well” and “can be casual or dressy depending on the shoes and accessories you chose.” 

Amazon POPYOUNG Women's 2023 Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Popyoung Casual Boho T-Shirt Dress, $11.99–$32.99 (orig. $22.99–$39.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of T-shirt dresses to fill your closet at Amazon, and they’re all on sale right now at Amazon. Keep scrolling for more of our picks below. 

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Jersey Oversized T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Jersey Oversized-Fit Pocket T-Shirt Dress, $14.93–$21.17 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com 

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Short Sleeve Long Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Short Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets, $30.59 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Amazon Ladiyo Women T Shirt Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Ladiyo Crewneck Short-Sleeve Mini Dress with Pockets, $11.39–$22.51 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Graphic T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Tommy Hilfiger Graphic T-Shirt Dress, $19.53 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon YEXIPO Women's Casual Summer Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Yexipo Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $18.99–$23.74 with coupon (orig. $22.99–$24.99); amazon.com

