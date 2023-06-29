Amazon Is Filled with Swimsuits of Every Style on Sale for Under $50

Save up to 51 percent right now

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Summer weather is here — and we’re all swapping spring coats for breezy dresses and beach-ready swimsuits. And while purchasing a new set of swimsuits for the season can often cost you an arm and a leg, you don’t have to spend a decent chunk of change if you know where to look. 

Luckily, Amazon is already teeming with deals ahead of Prime Day, slated to happen on July 11 and 12 (mark your calendar!), so you don’t have to wait to save big. And right now, Amazon’s swimsuit department is overflowing with discounts on two-piece bikinis, detailed one-pieces, and cute tankinis that are sure to find wear whether you’re heading to the beach or staying by the pool this summer. You’ll be able to choose from a slew of brands as well, including Speedo, Cupshe, and Tempt Me, so every kind of shopper is sure to find something that fits their style and wardrobe. 

Need your swimwear as soon as possible, but don’t have a Prime membership? You can always take out a 30-day free trial, which unlocks tons of perks like Prime Video, grocery delivery, and free two-day shipping, and it also gives you access to member-only deals come Prime Day. Get ahead and prep for the biggest shopping event of the season right now! 

Keep scrolling to check out all the best deals happening in Amazon’s swimwear department — with prices under $50.  

Best Swimsuits Under $50 at Amazon 

Start by snapping up the Tempt Me Two-Piece Scoop Neck Bikini, which has been slashed to just $35 at Amazon. The swimsuit is made of a mix of nylon and spandex, making it super soft and stretchy. It’s complete with a high-waisted bottom and sporty top that’s plenty supportive, whether you’re planning on swimming or playing beach volleyball. The swimsuit comes in a slew of colors and patterns, including light blue and orange, all of which are available in sizes XXS through 22 Plus.    

Over 2,700 Amazon shoppers have given the swimsuits a five-star rating, with users noting that it’s “flattering” and “durable.” One five-star reviewer said: “I have returned so many bathing suits over the last month. Took a chance on this one and it’s perfect!”

Amazon Prime Day Tempt Me Two Piece Scoop Neck Bikini

Amazon

Buy It! Tempt Me Two-Piece Scoop Neck Bikini in Hot Pink, $34.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

For something with more of a retro look, consider the Upopby Vintage One-Piece Swimsuit, which is up to 51 percent off right now. The one-piece swimsuit is lined with polyester and complete with adjustable straps, so you can customize the fit to your liking. The vintage look is thanks to the ruched material and straight neckline, which resembles styles that were popular during the 1940s. Shoppers can select from both colors and patterns, like leopard and peach red, all of which are available in sizes 6-18. 

Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the swimsuit a five-star rating, with users swearing that it’s “so much prettier in person” and calling it their “favorite swimsuit” in reviews. Another added: “I was surprised at how figure-flattering and comfortable this suit looked and felt. The shirting around [my] tummy made my… belly less noticeable.”

Amazon Prime Day Upopby Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Upopby Vintage One-Piece Swimsuit in Black, $32.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

Shoppers also shouldn’t overlook the Speedo One-Piece Swimsuit while it’s just $28. The classic swimsuit is made from a mix of polyester and spandex and finished off with a high-cut leg and wide straps that offer both comfort and support. It even has added compression, which increases performance and faster recovery for serious competitive swimmers. The swimsuit also resists chlorine, sand, and UV rays, so you can wear it in the pool or out at the beach without fear.  

Tons of swimmers call the suit “fantastic” and a “great practice suit.” One user described it as the “best swimsuit” they had ever worn, and added that it “fits like a glove.” They also wrote, “I love that the lining stuck to my body and the fabric on the outside loosened up. I never felt restricted in this.”

Amazon Prime Day Speedo Swimsuit One Piece

Amazon

Buy It! Speedo One-Piece Swimsuit, $28 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

On your way out, make sure to grab the Yonique 3-Piece Tankini Swimsuit while it’s on sale. The three-piece swimsuit comes with a pair of bikini shorts, a backless tankini top, and a swim tank top that you can throw right over. The tankini top has an open-back design with adjustable shoulder straps, while the shorts have cinched details and ties on each side. The high-quality material — a mix of polyester and spandex — offers a breathable suit that dries quickly. Plus, shoppers can pick it up in several colors including black and leopard, available in sizes XXS through 24 plus. 

Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tankini a five-star rating. Shoppers say that it’s the “cutest swimsuit ever” and add that it’s “very comfortable.” Another explained, “After two c-sections, my midriff isn’t what it used to be. This suit fits like a dream — flatters and covers all the right places. It’s sporty instead of matronly, and the cover-up shirt is an added bonus. Even my 20-year-old daughter wants one.” 

Amazon Prime Day Yonique 3 Piece Tankini Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Yonique 3-Piece Tankini Swimsuit, $37.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to shop more swimsuits under $50, or keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s on sale in the department ahead of Prime Day. 

Amazon Prime Day CUPSHE Bikini Set

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe High-Waisted Bikini, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Eomenie One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day BMJL High Waisted Bikini Set

Amazon

Buy It! Bmjl High-Waisted Bikini Set, $34.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day SUUKSESS Sexy Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Suuksess Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.95 (orig. $46); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day CUPSHE Bikini Set

Amazon

Buy It! Blooming Jelly One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $36.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Beachsissi High Waisted Bikini Twist Front Tie Back 2 Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Beachsissi High-Waisted Twist Front Tie Bikini, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe Black Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit, $33.29 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day High Waisted Bikini

Amazon

Buy It! KerryKreey High-Waisted Two-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Holipick Women Tankini Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Holipick Two-Piece Tankini, $26.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

One-Off Deal: Cheap Hanes Product Tout
This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Hanes Wireless Bra Is on Sale for $12 at Amazon Today
July 4: Amazon Outlet deals (Big roundup) Tout
The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals in Amazon’s Outlet, Where Prices Start at $6
Amazon Prime Day Explainer Tout
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Dates to Know and Early Deals
Related Articles
July 4: Amazon Outlet deals (Big roundup) Tout
The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals in Amazon’s Outlet, Where Prices Start at $6
July 4: Walmart Deals Tout
Walmart’s July 4 Sale Has Thousands of Deals, and Our Favorites Start at $8
Lilly Pulitzer Sale Roundup Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Sundresses, Swimsuits, and More Are Up to 50% Off at This Surprise Summer Sale
Sofia Vergara showing off her bum in her latest post to promote her skincare line
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Backside with a Very Cheeky Selfie in a Thong Bikini
amzf shorts tout
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These ‘Lightweight’ Shorts That Are on Sale for as Little as $22 at Amazon
July 4: Amazon Outdoor Furniture/Decor Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor for the Fourth of July — Up to 63% Off
PO Franchise What People Readers Are Buying Right Now Tout
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuit Cover-Ups Tout
10 Stylish and Flattering Swimsuit Cover-Ups You Can Wear On and Off the Beach — All on Sale Now
Amazon Prime Day Outlet Outdoor Patio Furniture
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12
Deal Roundup: Summer Fashion Sale Tout
Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Collab Sneaker Launch Tout
These Comfy Sneakers with ‘Peanuts’ Characters Keep Selling Out — but We Have Early Access to the Latest Styles
One-Off Deal: Cleaning Gadget Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Tile Scrubber a ‘Back Saver,’ and It’s Just $23 Today
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale