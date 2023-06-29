Amazon Is Filled with Swimsuits of Every Style on Sale for Under $50

Summer weather is here — and we’re all swapping spring coats for breezy dresses and beach-ready swimsuits. And while purchasing a new set of swimsuits for the season can often cost you an arm and a leg, you don’t have to spend a decent chunk of change if you know where to look.

Luckily, Amazon is already teeming with deals ahead of Prime Day, slated to happen on July 11 and 12 (mark your calendar!), so you don’t have to wait to save big. And right now, Amazon’s swimsuit department is overflowing with discounts on two-piece bikinis, detailed one-pieces, and cute tankinis that are sure to find wear whether you’re heading to the beach or staying by the pool this summer. You’ll be able to choose from a slew of brands as well, including Speedo, Cupshe, and Tempt Me, so every kind of shopper is sure to find something that fits their style and wardrobe.

Need your swimwear as soon as possible, but don’t have a Prime membership? You can always take out a 30-day free trial, which unlocks tons of perks like Prime Video, grocery delivery, and free two-day shipping, and it also gives you access to member-only deals come Prime Day. Get ahead and prep for the biggest shopping event of the season right now!

Keep scrolling to check out all the best deals happening in Amazon’s swimwear department — with prices under $50.

Best Swimsuits Under $50 at Amazon

Start by snapping up the Tempt Me Two-Piece Scoop Neck Bikini, which has been slashed to just $35 at Amazon. The swimsuit is made of a mix of nylon and spandex, making it super soft and stretchy. It’s complete with a high-waisted bottom and sporty top that’s plenty supportive, whether you’re planning on swimming or playing beach volleyball. The swimsuit comes in a slew of colors and patterns, including light blue and orange, all of which are available in sizes XXS through 22 Plus.

Over 2,700 Amazon shoppers have given the swimsuits a five-star rating, with users noting that it’s “flattering” and “durable.” One five-star reviewer said: “I have returned so many bathing suits over the last month. Took a chance on this one and it’s perfect!”

For something with more of a retro look, consider the Upopby Vintage One-Piece Swimsuit, which is up to 51 percent off right now. The one-piece swimsuit is lined with polyester and complete with adjustable straps, so you can customize the fit to your liking. The vintage look is thanks to the ruched material and straight neckline, which resembles styles that were popular during the 1940s. Shoppers can select from both colors and patterns, like leopard and peach red, all of which are available in sizes 6-18.

Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the swimsuit a five-star rating, with users swearing that it’s “so much prettier in person” and calling it their “favorite swimsuit” in reviews. Another added: “I was surprised at how figure-flattering and comfortable this suit looked and felt. The shirting around [my] tummy made my… belly less noticeable.”

Shoppers also shouldn’t overlook the Speedo One-Piece Swimsuit while it’s just $28. The classic swimsuit is made from a mix of polyester and spandex and finished off with a high-cut leg and wide straps that offer both comfort and support. It even has added compression, which increases performance and faster recovery for serious competitive swimmers. The swimsuit also resists chlorine, sand, and UV rays, so you can wear it in the pool or out at the beach without fear.

Tons of swimmers call the suit “fantastic” and a “great practice suit.” One user described it as the “best swimsuit” they had ever worn, and added that it “fits like a glove.” They also wrote, “I love that the lining stuck to my body and the fabric on the outside loosened up. I never felt restricted in this.”

On your way out, make sure to grab the Yonique 3-Piece Tankini Swimsuit while it’s on sale. The three-piece swimsuit comes with a pair of bikini shorts, a backless tankini top, and a swim tank top that you can throw right over. The tankini top has an open-back design with adjustable shoulder straps, while the shorts have cinched details and ties on each side. The high-quality material — a mix of polyester and spandex — offers a breathable suit that dries quickly. Plus, shoppers can pick it up in several colors including black and leopard, available in sizes XXS through 24 plus.

Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tankini a five-star rating. Shoppers say that it’s the “cutest swimsuit ever” and add that it’s “very comfortable.” Another explained, “After two c-sections, my midriff isn’t what it used to be. This suit fits like a dream — flatters and covers all the right places. It’s sporty instead of matronly, and the cover-up shirt is an added bonus. Even my 20-year-old daughter wants one.”

Head to Amazon to shop more swimsuits under $50, or keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s on sale in the department ahead of Prime Day.

