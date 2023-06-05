These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Swimsuits Under $40 Heading Into Summer 2023

Summer is at our heels, which means heading to the beach, lake, and pool is on repeat for the next three months. If you’re planning a trip or just looking to get a tan, swimsuits are a necessary staple for the season. Make sure you’re prepared for by refreshing your swimsuit wardrobe with new colors, cuts, and styles.

To make things easy, we put together a list of Amazon’s best-selling swimsuits that are under $40. This list has a bathing suit for everyone, including one-pieces, tankinis, and sporty two-pieces. You’ll be able to pick up everything from an elegant ruched one-piece to a vintage-inspired high-waisted bikini from brands like Cupshe and Tempt Me.

Read on to check out under-$40 best-selling swimsuits at Amazon — some are even on sale.

Top-Rated Swimsuits at Amazon Under $40

Start by snapping up this flattering wrap tie one-piece that’s just $36. It’s made from a mix of nylon and spandex and has adjustable criss-cross straps and a cut-out in the front. One reviewer wrote, “I needed a new swimsuit that made me feel comfortable but still looked appropriate and sassy. This is the one — I feel confident and sexy.”

Buy It! Eomenie High-Waisted Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Pink, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

For surfers, jet skiers, and sunburn fearers, look no further than this cute and comfortable long-sleeve two-piece rash guard with boyshorts. This suit is made from a UV-blocking fabric that offers UPF 50+ protection, helping to guard spots you may have missed with sunscreen. One shopper, who bought the suit for a Caribbean vacation, enthused: “It kept me from burning up and was really comfortable to wear. It completely dried overnight on the hotel balcony and was ready to go the next day.”

Buy It! Daci Two-Piece Rash Guard Swimsuit with Boyshort Bottom in Dark Purple, $37.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

If you’re after a sporty two-piece suit that’ll allow you to play beach volleyball or swim laps, this colorblock bikini set from Zinpretty is the move. This suit has adjustable straps, soft cups, a high waistband, and a scoop neck that’s flattering and supportive. As a happy customer wrote, “This fits perfectly. The bottoms cut in all the right places, and the top gave great breast support. I want this in every color!”

Buy It! Zinpretty High-Waisted Color Block Swimsuit in Blue, $35.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

On your way out, consider grabbing this V-neck plus-size one-piece suit from Cupshe that has mesh panels, thick adjustable straps, and a plunging neckline. The suit is available in sizes medium to 3XL and comes in five classic colors, including black and dark purple. “I’ve never had a bathing suit that’s made me feel this good,” a reviewer gushed.

Keep reading to check out more of Amazon’s best-selling swimsuits for summer, all under $40.

Buy It! Cupshe Plus-Size V-Neck Mesh Bathing Suit in Burnt Orange, $38.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Cupshe Tummy Control V-Neck Bathing Suit, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cupshe Front Cross Lace Up Bikini, $29.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tempt Me Vintage Ruched High Waist Bikini, $33.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Suuksess Halter Tankini, $36.95 (orig. $46); amazon.com

Buy It! Yonique Two-Piece Tankini Top with Bikini Bottoms, $36.99; amazon.com

Buy It! B2prity Front Cross Monokini, $35.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Adispudent Ruffled Tankini Two-Piece, $36.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Omkagi Bandeau Bathing Suit, $23.99; amazon.com

